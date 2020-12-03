AndySunflower Cafe Opens in Pullman’s One Eleven Food Hall

New Coffee House Opens in Only Far South Side Food Hall

Amid one of the most difficult periods for Chicago businesses and residents, the Pullman community has a new shop opening that hopes to bring something uplifting to the Pullman/Roseland community during the pandemic and beyond. Today Andrea O. Robinson, the owner, celebrated the opening of AndySunflower Café at the One Eleven Food Hall in Pullman’s 111th Street Gateway Retail Center by offering free coffee and doughnuts to the community’s first responders, including the police whose headquarters are across from the café.

The One Eleven Food Hall at 756 East 111th Street, the city’s first on the Far South Side, offered curbside pick-up and carry-out to welcome the new café amidst the pandemic to the historic community. AndySunflower Cafe joins the food hall’s two restaurant tenants, Majani Soulful Vegan Cuisine and Lexington Betty Smokehouse. All three dining options remain open for interior and curbside pickup service.

AndySunflower Cafe offers a variety of coffee, tea, and several specialty lattes — Bananas Foster, Chocobutter, Magic Maple, Rosy Rose, and The Bourbon — that are the signature offerings developed by Ms. Robinson. Its menu also offers breakfast, snacks and pastries featuring chocolate, strawberry and glaze donuts from Old Fashioned, the iconic south side bakery, and steel-cut Oatmeal.

I’m thrilled to open in Pullman and feel humbled to be welcomed into such a historic and vibrant community,” said owner Andrea (Andy) O. Robinson. “I want AndySunflower Café to help make the One Eleven Food Hall an idyllic neighborhood spot for any occasion, be it for a casual coffee meet-up, a quick bite or weekday lunch or dinner.”

In addition to the opening of AndySunflower Cafe, Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, (CNI) developer of the One Eleven Food Hall announced it’s launched a food drive to provide members of the Pullman and Roseland community with full-course holiday meals prepared by the chefs at the food hall’s three restaurants. The meals are being made possible by donations from generous individuals, local businesses, and organizations. To make an individual donation or to learn how to become a sponsor of the food drive, please click www.cnigroup.org.

AndySunflower Café at the One Eleven Food Hall is now open, Tuesday-Sunday, from 8am to 3pm. Online ordering is available at www.andysunflowercafe.com for rapid in-store pickup or curbside service to protect the health and safety of employees and the community during the pandemic. For additional information, ordering, and hours of operation for Majani and Lexington Betty Smokehouse, visit www.oneelevenfoodhall.com.

The new Pullman location is Andrea (Andy) O. Robinson’s second AndySunflower Cafe location. Until Tuesday’s grand opening, the cafes’ coffees, specialty drinks and pastries were only available in the Beverly neighborhood inside the Ain’t She Sweet Café at 9920 South Western Avenue.

In addition to AndySunflower Cafe, several new developments during the past several months continue to make Pullman one of the fastest growing employment areas in all of Chicago. These include the new 150,000 square foot Amazon delivery center which created 200 to 300 new jobs when it opened last October. Next door to it is the new 400,000 square foot warehouse developed by CNI and Ryan Companies that will house SC Johnson and scores of new jobs. In October, construction got underway for a new Culver’s restaurant creating dozens of new jobs. And completion of its construction in 2021 will be prior to the grand opening of the Visitor Center at the Pullman National Monument site which is expected to attract more than 300,000 visitors annually to the 12-acre site that began construction last September.

“The community is excited to be welcoming AndySunflower Cafe to Pullman and the One Eleven Food Hall because it brings a variety of dining and snack options that were once only available by traveling, close to home for everyone to enjoy,” said Ciere Boatright, CNI, Vice President, Real Estate and Inclusion.