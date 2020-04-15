An unlikely alliance will form to create the kryptonite for this administration

By Vernon A. Williams

Bizarro World is a fictional planet that entered the vernacular of Baby Boomers in “Superman” comic books, wildly popular in the 1960s. Put simply, everything on that planet was the opposite of Planet Earth. For starters, it was square rather than round.

As a metaphor, Bizarro World has increasingly worked itself back into contemporary conversation since 2016 when the LEAST qualified and experienced male presidential candidate ever managed to upend the candidacy of the MOST qualified and experienced female to ever seek the office.

In this so-called democracy, the Bizarro World effect was clearly in evidence as the winner actually LOST the popular vote (actual people casting ballots) by almost three million and yet took office through the backward logic of the outdated and jaded Electoral College system.

Then true to form for this comic book administration, every single decision made since inauguration day has been to the detriment of regular, working people who supported him and the new leader of the FREE world has led the most constrained, restricted and authoritarian administration in history.

In other words, everything good became bad in the U.S. and vice-versa.

Many still-normal Americans are bewildered by the phenomena that no matter what the incumbent does, his popularity rating consistently hovers in the area of four out of 10, folk approval. Let me help you get to the bottom of it.

I will try to explain that.

You see, if a Glad tall kitchen garbage bag, filled with recyclable plastics, had been placed in the big chair behind the big desk in the Oval Office, polls taken would have shown that 30 percent would endorse it just because the trash bag is white. Another 10 percent would do so based on irreconcilable hatred for the Democratic Party.

There you have it. The idiot fringe. The ones Hillary called deplorable. That 40 percent voting block that is immovable. The Donald really has little or nothing to do with its unbending adversarial resolve that, from a distance, looks just like loyalty.

You know it’s really not about the Donald because when interviewed, these voters scramble as hard to identify his virtues as they do to find plaid shirts, ammunition, and white socks every Black Friday at Walmart. All they know is that 45 brings nothing to the table but sheer contempt for civility and that’s apparently more than enough.

Now, don’t be discouraged. There is another 40 percent of the American voting block that proudly claim the position of “Never Trumpers.” Even in Bizarro World, they can see clearly. That leaves another 20 percent of U.S. voters. They will ultimately determine the outcome of the November election.

In all honesty, you almost have to respect the vile ingenuity of any totally contemptible miscreant capable of convincing folks to consistently vote against their self-interest. That “sleight of mind” magic is a cross between David Blaine and David Copperfield. But the way in which this administration is falling on its face during the COVID 19 crisis may prove 45 is running out of rabbits to pull from his hat.

People are dying over what he initially labeled a hoax. He has made recommendation after recommendation against the science of his own doctors and the Centers for Disease Control.

Even worse, his disaster of a son-in-law told the states that they would have to fend on their own for life-saving equipment because it belonged to the federal government. But let’s say 45 overcomes all that and jeers his opposition with the taunt, “Is that all you’ve got?” Well, as a matter of fact, no, there is more.

The president pulled rank on a panel of federal watchdogs designated to oversee implementation of the $2 trillion coronavirus law by replacing its chairman Glenn Fine – a Pentagon inspector general – with his handpicked man Sean W. O’Donnell, currently the inspector at the Environmental Protection Agency.

This power play comes on the heels of another brazen administration move in which 45 notified Congress that he was removing Michael Atkinson as the highly-respected Inspector General of the intelligence community, confessing that it was retaliation for Atkinson doing his job in forwarding to Congress the whistle-blower complaint that precipitated impeachment.

Meanwhile Trump continues to make lifetime appointments of highly-placed federal judges deemed “unqualified” in American Bar Association evaluations. Meanwhile the president continues to ignore Congressional subpoenas designed to examine myriad aspects of his administration – defying their authority.

The point is, if 45 had just kept his abuses at the level of the everyday American, then he may have slipped unnoticed back into office with his Bizarro World platform. But the level on which His Majesty is abusing power is subtly forming a strong, unwitting coalition of wills between Americans of least and powerbrokers at the highest level.

That combination will create the Donald’s kryptonite, the only element to which Superman is vulnerable. These forces will combine for change in November.

