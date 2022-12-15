An Illinois iLottery player wins $350,000 playing Lucky Day Lotto

It could be a memorable Christmas for an Illinois iLottery player. That’s because they’ll be collecting $350,000 after hitting the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot in last night’s drawing.

The lucky online player matched all five numbers for the Tuesday, December 13 evening drawing to win the grand prize. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42.

In total, more than 16,000 winning tickets were sold, and nearly $400,000 in prizes were won in Tuesday evening’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit illinoisLottery.com.