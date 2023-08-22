An Illinois iLottery player makes history after winning largest Fast Play jackpot

An Illinois iLottery player makes history this morning after winning the largest Fast Play jackpot ever – over $1.2 million.

The lucky online player won the historic jackpot – a whopping $1,248,040 – playing Fast Play Twenty 20s this morning.

Twenty 20s is a progressive jackpot Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.

The lucky millionaire wasn’t the only winner this morning. In total, nearly 69,000 winning Fast Play tickets were sold on August 21, netting Illinois Lottery players over $2.84 million in prizes.

Just four months ago, another Illinois iLottery player won $1,000,056 – the second biggest Fast Play Twenty 20s jackpot. And on February 18, 2023, another player won close to a million dollars after snagging a winning Fast Play Twenty 20s ticket worth $979,168 at a Shell gas station in Chicago.

You could be next! Fast Play games can be purchased in retail, or online via IllinoisLottery.com or the Illinois Lottery app.

Fast Play games are quick and easy draw games that can be played at any time. There are no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers. There are currently 20 Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles.