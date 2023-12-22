An Illinois iLottery player celebrates the holidays $880,000 richer after playing Fast Play Twenty 20s

This holiday will most definitely be a very jolly one for an Illinois iLottery player after playing Fast Play Twenty 20s online and winning the jackpot prize – a whopping $880,164.

The lucky online player won the big jackpot on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

This is the sixth largest Fast Play Twenty 20s jackpot won so far this year. Just five months ago, another lucky online player took home the largest Fast Play Twenty 20s jackpot ever – nearly $1.25 million.

Twenty 20s is an Illinois Lottery progressive jackpot Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide – in-store and online – until the jackpot is won.

So far this month, over 80,000 winning tickets for the Fast Play Twenty 20s game have been purchased, netting Illinois Lottery players prizes of more than $4.6 million.

You could be next! Fast Play is a quick and easy draw game that can be played at any time. There are no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers. There are currently 20 Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles.

Fast Play games can be purchased in retail, or online via IllinoisLottery.com or the Illinois Lottery app.

