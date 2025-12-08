An Economic Justice lesson from Jesus

The episode of Jesus feeding 5,000 men with two fish and five loaves of bread is recorded in all four gospels. That means there is something sagaciously significant about this event. The obvious is that Jesus was not only able to provide food for five thousand men, but that there were also another five thousand women and five thousand children, totaling around fifteen thousand people, who were fed that day. That’s a powerful picture.

The deeper insight is revealed in the fact that Jesus could have allowed the people to go into the surrounding villages to purchase food from the markets, but he intentionally instructed his disciples not to send the people to the markets. The deeper point in his feeding of the multitude is that Jesus was actually orchestrating an economic boycott of the markets that took advantage of the working poor and poor for profit.

The empire of Rome had its rapacious and ruthless tentacles in every aspect of the lives of the people of the Northeast African region of biblical Palestine. Rome overtaxed the people and the businesses to enrich the Caesars to the point that the market had to pass on the terroristic tariff tax of the Caesar onto the people. Therefore, when Jesus instructed the disciples not to send the people to the market but have them sit down so that the disciples could provide food for them, he was illustrating the Kwanzaa principles of Kujichagulia or “self-determination,” and Ujamaa, “cooperative economics.”

The community would stage an economic boycott and then pool their resources to make sure everybody had enough to eat and that there would be 12 full baskets left over as a reminder of the power of the masses operating together. As we go through the holiday season in our modern-day Rome, known as America, we will be bombarded with messages to “buy, buy, buy” in order to satisfy shareholders and put their companies in the black. The marketing of everything from turkeys at Thanksgiving to merchandise of all kinds at Christmas is one big strategy to reward the rich by robbing the working poor. Yet, as we have seen by the economic boycott of Target, the masses can have a deep impact, forcing corporations to be fair and influencing public policy to prioritize people over profit.

The challenge we face is to complete the process that Jesus introduced. He did not just call for a boycott of the market; he provided the alternative of “self-determination,” so that people would become a community, support each other, share with each other, and provide for each other, thus creating their own economic system of self-support. They would come to understand that the community has the ability to thrive on its own. In fact, the community saw that they had more than enough. The people saw that they did not need the materialistic market that was manipulated by people who despised them.

Jesus feeding the masses is a textbook demonstration of organizing the people to embrace the power that they have within them and to use that power to build a beloved community, to quote Dr. King. The actions of Jesus are not just fantastic miracles to be marveled at, but are strategies of liberation from the systems and policies that keep people bound to the materialistic market of the millionaires and billionaires who use them to live in luxury.

The scriptures, especially the behavior of Jesus, demonstrate that all people have a basic human right to good healthcare, living wages, education, and the resources of a decent place to live, clean water, clean air, and safety, regardless of race, ethnicity, sexuality, gender, economic status, physical ability, or citizenship.

The real miracle of the feeding of the multitude is that Jesus called a boycott and taught the people how to “do for self.”

Be organized, Be authentic and Stay Woke! Uhuru Sassa!!!

The Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. in Gary. “We are not just another church but we are a culturally conscious, Christ-centered church, committed to the community; we are unashamedly Black and unapologetically Christian.” Contact the church by email at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.