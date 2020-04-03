Amour Genesis to Launch Community Curbside Care Packages

Chicago-based mommy blogger travels throughout the city of Chicago to giveaway essential care packages for those in need

Genesis Emery, founder of Amour Genesis, a Chicago-based brand empowering social community for women who want to pursue their career passions while balancing and embracing their journey through Mommy-hood, announced today that she will be traveling throughout underserved neighborhoods of Chicago on April 2nd-5th to give out care essentials for those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

“This pandemic has hit us all in a major and unexpected way. That is why I have decided to give back to underserved residents throughout the Chicago community because no one should go without disinfecting products and care essentials to stay safe and healthy during this period of time, ” says Genesis Emery.

From April 2nd through April 5th, Emery will travel to South Shore, Englewood, Auburn-Gresham, Near West-Side and Washington Heights to give out her curbside care packages.Each package includes alcohol wipes, gloves, bottled water, healthy bars, immune support tea, vitamins and masks designed by fashion legend Barbara Bates.

Emery will be distributing curbside care packages at the following locations:

Thursday, April 2nd

South Shore 10:00 AM

St. Philip Neri Church (South Shore)

All Nations (South Shore)

Bryn Mawr Community Church (South Shore)

Auburn-Gresham 10:40 AM

St. Sabina Church (Auburn Gresham)

New Faith Missionary Baptist (Auburn Gresham)

Friday, April 3rd

Englewood 10:00 AM

Antioch Baptist Church South (Englewood)

Good Hope Baptist Church (Englewood)

Greater St. John AME Church (Englewood)

Chatham 10:40 AM

Chatham Fields Lutheran Church (Chatham)

Greater Omega MB Church (Chatham)

Saturday, April 4th

Near West Side 10 AM

Mount Zion MB Church (Near West)

New Day Baptist Church (Near West)

Sunday, April 5th

Washington Heights 10:00 AM

Trinity United Church (Washington Heights)

To receive additional information, please visit www.amourgenesis.com or www.instagram.com/amourgenesis.