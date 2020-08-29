AMOUR GENESIS TO HOST BACK 2 SCHOOL GIVEAWAY

Chicago-Based Mompreneur and Philanthropist Hosts Back to School Event for Underprivileged Children
WHAT: Genesis Emery, the founder of Amour Genesis, a Chicago-based brand empowering social community for women who want to pursue their career passions while balancing and embracing their journey through Mommy-hood, is proud to announce that she will be hosting her first Back 2 School event for underprivileged children.
Known for Amour Genesis Curbside Care Packages, Free Covid-19 events and The Dapper Project, Genesis is once again doing what she can to give back to underserved communities.
Amour Genesis Back 2 School Giveaway will have free food, school supplies, medical physicals, care packages and masks, and will have sounds by DJ Jay Booma and a grocery gift card giveaway.
Amour Genesis Back 2 School Giveaway is sponsored by BIC, Just Physical, Local Market Foods, Mask Up and Live and The Olivet Baptist Church.
WHEN: Saturday, August 29th
WHERE: Local Market Foods, 2101 E 71st St Ste D, Chicago, IL 60649
TIME: 12:00pm-3:00pm
