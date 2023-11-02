America’s priorities simply don’t include gun control

It’s really elementary.

If a room of your house suddenly began blazing, you would gather your family and escape as soon as possible, summoning the fire department to combat the blaze.

If you were dining out at a particular eatery, and found yourself violently ill as a result of whatever cuisine you devoured, you would avoid that restaurant or at least that dish religiously in the future.

If you noticed a leak in the roof, even at the earliest stages of water about to enter, you would not wait until it burst through to repair or replace. You would respond with the urgency the moment dictated.

If your child, grandchild, great grandchild attended a school at which bullying was tolerated, or students were not encouraged to reach their full potential, you would not hesitate to transfer them to another institution.

Get the common thread? It is the natural instinct of every man or woman to position themselves, and those about whom they care most, in the best possible position to succeed.

No sane person would sit idly by allowing the deterioration of their passion without feeling compelled to intervene; getting help, fighting back, doing whatever it takes to defend your interests. It’s human nature.

Protecting the most vulnerable areas of your priorities and supporting the greater good of society is a natural reflex to any real perceived or threatened danger. The only inevitability is the stagnation or worsening of conditions that we refuse to address.

So, when there is an endless stream of mass shootings in America, sadly recurring at a rate of more than one every day of the year, Congress (which has the power to enact game-changing laws), shifts its usual incessant partisan verbosity and ruthless rhetorical rants to mute.

Congress, faced with the challenge, opts for the “hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil” do-nothing response. Not even low-hanging fruit of gun reform – mental health checks – have much chance of becoming codified.

Eighteen gunned down dead in Maine with 10 youths shot after a dance in Indianapolis a few days later, and the beat goes on. So now that we clearly know the problem is those in office capable of making changes simply don’t care, where do we go from there?

The voting booth is our only refuge … our port in the storm. Politicians don’t hear words or respect demonstrations. Too many only respond to votes and voters.

It may sound redundant, but we need to repeat this necessity until polls close on Election Day 2024. Black voter lethargy in 2016 contributed to the main of victory for “45.” It’s a critical truth that it’s up to us to prevent history from repeating itself.

Only then will lawmakers make OUR priorities THEIR priorities.

CIRCLE CITY CONNECTION by Vernon A. Williams is a series of essays on myriad topics that include social issues, human interest, entertainment and profiles of difference-makers who are forging change in a constantly evolving society. Williams is a 40-year veteran journalist based in Indianapolis, IN – commonly referred to as The Circle City. Send comments or questions to: [email protected].