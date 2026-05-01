Dr. Greg Carr has said that “history doesn’t repeat, history rhymes…” I have said that the Bible anticipates us. Dr. Carr and I are saying the same thing from different vantage points. It is shocking to some to see and hear people who relish prevarication, desire the domination of others, and who fantasize about violence, all while quoting Bible verses. It is shocking for some to see and hear people who claim to be Christian yet, at the same time, covet wealth and privilege for themselves while denying them to others, quoting verses of the Bible as if they really care about what those verses mean. It is shocking and appalling to many to see and hear people wax eloquent on “Christian values” while they shield and protect men who palled around with Jeffrey Epstein in the context of American Christianity.

The contradictions between what is said from the mouth and what is done in behavior have caused many to not want to be a part of “organized religion,” as in the American version of Christianity.

The aversion to witnessing contradictory behavior from people who claim to be Christians in this country has come about in a large way because of how the American version of Christianity differs from what the sacred text of Christianity actually says. I cannot remember who said it, but the quote says that “when empires take on a religion, they do not adjust to the principles of the religion; they make the religion adjust to the values of the empire.”

As Dr. Carr’s statement illustrates, when the Roman Empire made Christianity its state religion, it was interpreted and adjusted to fit Rome’s values, namely, domination. That is an accurate example of the American version of Christianity. American Christianity does not repeat the past; it rhymes with the past.

That is why people from Europe who claimed to follow Christ could, at the same time, traffic in the human flesh of people from the continent of Africa.

That is why these same people who say they pray to Jesus and follow the Bible could define dark complexioned people as three-fifths human in their Constitution.

That is why people in this nation could leave Sunday morning worship service with the intent to lynch a Black person on church property and cut off parts of that person’s body and sell them as souvenirs.

A 19th-century minister holds a Bible while presiding over a slave auction, illustrating how religion was historically used to justify domination and racial hierarchy in America. (Photo credit: AI illustration generated for the GaryCrusader editorial use.)

It is not surprising that people who are intent on doing evil to others would use religion and quote scriptures. Journalist Stacey Patton says, “…in this country, the Bible has long been used as a tool to launder power, to sanctify domination, and to make racial hierarchy sound like ‘God’s plan’ and divine destiny.”

The very sacred text of the Bible anticipates that there would be people who masquerade as people who love God, but who seek to use the faith to cover their wickedness.

In Isaiah 29:13, it says, “These people come near to me with their mouth and honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me.”

In 2nd Corinthians 11:14–15: “Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light… his servants also disguise themselves as servants of righteousness.”

And Jesus said in the Gospels, “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.”

Finally, Jesus said, “You will know them by their fruit…”

Don’t be surprised by people who lie, who protect pedophiles, who ban books that they don’t like, and who advocate a white Christian nationalist version of the religion of Jesus, using the Bible as a shield for their unchristian behavior. It is what some people do who are wolves in sheep’s clothing.

Be Liberated mentally, Be Authentic and Stay Woke! Uhuru Sassa!!!

The Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr., Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. Gary, IN. Contact the church at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.