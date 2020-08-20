American Black Film Festival’s virtual event kicks off this weekend

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J

The 24th Annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF) will be held online August 21-30 at ABFF.com. “The more than 90 films in this year’s festival are the work of a group of powerful and passionate storytellers who reflect the diversity of voices in our industry,” said Jeff Friday, founder and CEO ABFF Ventures. “Creating an opportunity for these filmmakers to reach a broader audience is our core mission. We are thrilled to have IMDb on board to simulcast the Awards Show.”

I was able to screen a few films at home before Crusader press time, and I am sharing some thoughts on the many films that are being offered.

“A Rose Between Thorns” was a feature length film that I was able to view, and it tells the story of Rose, a young girl finding hope through dance. “A Rose Between Thorns” is the groundbreaking feature debut by filmmaker Nigel “TruCapo” Lewis, a native of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the smallest islands in the Caribbean.

Poignantly depicting the emotional struggle of a young girl’s journey to find happiness despite her violent family life, the film follows Rose (Roberitine Webbe) who uses dance as a means to escape from the pain caused by her abusive family. Her boyfriend Antonio, (Bernel Huggins), is on his mother’s destructive path of alcoholism and violence. With an older brother in jail, and no positive role models, Antonio’s future is bleak. Together, Rose and Antonio search to escape their harsh realities to find their courage and follow their dreams. The film is the first feature film production to be shot on location using an exclusively all-local cast and crew in the island nations of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

“Nigel is such a promising filmmaker, wanting to create honest and powerful productions. When he shared the idea for this film with me, I knew I had to get involved from page one. I was born on a Caribbean island as well without many opportunities, and I know the importance of giving a voice to the real people that struggle every day,” says Augustin Fernandez, producer. “In these places, most of us only see sunlit beaches and sandy shores. I am truly honored to have had the opportunity to tell such an important story. The people of Saint Kitts and Nevis are so rich with talent and passion. I hope this creates the opportunity for many more artists from this proud nation.”

I enjoyed the freshness of this film, because it was filmed in the beautiful Caribbean. The subject matter is one that many suppress within families, be they in the United States or in other regions. Rose fights hard against her biological father’s sexual abuse of her, and she resorts to cutting herself in an effort to mask her pain. Her boyfriend also has trouble in his household, because his mother drinks too much and circumvents the money that he makes on his own—using it for God’s know what. This film is not to be missed among the 24th ABFF offerings.

Among the five films in the HBO® Short Film Competition slate that I was able to screen were “A Rodeo Film” and “Dólápó Is Fine,” whose co-writer Joan Iyiola stars in the film as Daisy. The short film is the only film from outside the United States in this category and is a story about a young Black girl’s relationship with her hair and name, against the backdrop of her very British boarding school, asking the question: How do you hold on to your celebrated identity when you realize that the environment that you inhabit wasn’t made for you? “Dólápóọ̀ Is Fine” was directed by Ethosheia Hylton, co-written, along with Iyiola, by Chibundu Onuzo, produced by Millie Marsh, and was shot under Bumble’s Female Film Force scheme.

Writer/director Darius Dawson describes “A Rodeo Film” as follows: “In the world of all-Black rodeo, a champion bull rider must choose between his family’s legacy of bull riding and his own aspirations of life.” This was another unique film, and while my colleague Bonnie DeShong just wrote about Black cowboys, this film takes the subject a bit further, detailing the life of a bull rider.

Within the film, the lead star needs to figure out if the pain inflicted upon his body and the uncertainty about his future and even relationships are worth it. “A Rodeo Film” was exciting to watch.

Jay Snow is the writer, director, and star of the film “FLAWD.,” which will be screening at the 2020 American Black Film Festival in the Emerging Directors section. The film tells the story of a Los Angeles comedian who is forced to come clean to his new girlfriend about his chronic illness after it’s triggered on their first date. “Flawd.” is a romantic comedy that has already won awards and turns a lens on sickle cell anemia in hilarious ways that have never been done before.

Snow got his start in entertainment after being denied entry into L.A. Film School because well…he couldn’t afford it. Soon after he began writing and directing his own sketches on his YouTube channel JSnowPro. One hundred and fifteen thousand subscribers and more than 30 million views later, Snow has written and produced shows on MTV, MTV2, VH1, BET, and more.

Moise Morancy is proud to be making his writing and directing debut with his film “When a Tree Falls,” which is also a part of the festival. He is being considered an Emerging Director for his film that tells the story of a 19-year-old African-American male who is caught in the cycle of poverty, drugs and violence, living in a Brooklyn housing complex. One day he finds out a devastating secret that will change his life forever.

His secret is one that is kept very well in some families. He is heartbroken and trying to protect his young brother against his mother’s abrasive, abusive and domineering boyfriend. As much as he tries, the film ends with devastating consequences.

Another short film “The Mark” is also screening in the Emerging Directors Showcase. This narrative, driven by women, explores the themes of grief and isolation, which in our current times resonate even more deeply than when the film was initially made, according to press materials. It tells the story of a woman who has recently given birth but feels that people around her are trying to take off with her baby. Could her fears be real and associated with postpartum depression or are there other dynamics at work?

“LOLA” is another film to be screened during the festival. This is a powerful female boxing feature film, written and directed by Antoine Allen and based on fictional characters. It’s an uplifting production on how Lola transformed her personality from being harassed to being a champion. Allen tells the inspiring story of Lola’s struggles, her triumphs, and her discovery of her talent, power, and voice.

Lola is a young Black woman played by Taja V. Simpson. She has had to cross several hurdles to win her fights and attain her purpose. The plot is based on the current trends experienced in every society and race of the 21st century. Likewise, it emphasizes that the female child is as important as the male child and that both genders should benefit from any preferential parental love and care.

According to press materials, “Lola” is a motivational and sensational movie mixed with a blend of suspense, trauma, love, rejection, acceptance, and passion. Allen’s narration and sequences were creatively plotted to give the movie a great taste of reality and deliver its message to every viewer. Each scene of the film opens the viewer to more intrigues and the urge to see what’s going to happen in the next scenes.

ABFF will take place virtually on August 21-30th at [​abff.com]​. ABFF also announced that IMDb [www.imdb.com​], the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities, will simulcast “The Best of the ABFF Awards Ceremony” on its homepage on August 30, closing night of the Festival.

The ABFF Online Edition will continue the tradition of the live festival: featuring the best of independent Black cinema, studio premieres, conversations and panels, along with virtual networking events. This year, ABFF is introducing the first annual John Singleton Award for “Best First Feature for a director of African descent.”

Consistent with ABFF’s mission to spearhead diversity and introduce newcomers to the industry, the program will feature a record number of female directors, with more than half of the submissions from first-time filmmakers. The Festival’s International entries include films from more than 10 foreign markets including: Belgium, Brazil, Nigeria, South Africa, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Mozambique, Canada and the United Kingdom​.

Visit the website for more information.