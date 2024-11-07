America voted on Election Day 2024

Donald Trump makes history in several ways

While you slept Tuesday night, late vote tallies in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin joined the red wave that began to unfold as election results started coming in after polls closed on the east coast.



Former President Donald Trump made history on Election Day 2024. He is only the second U.S. President to have achieved a successful comeback after leaving office. Former President Grover Cleveland did it 132 years ago, in 1892.



Trump was defeated in his bid for a second term in 2020. Cleveland was defeated in his bid for a second term in 1889.



Aside from that distinction, he is the first presidential candidate to have a felony conviction, been charged with election interference and faced impeachment twice.



Trump and his Democratic opponent, vice president Kamala Harris, spent most of their time campaigning in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. By 8am Wednesday morning, Trump had won some or was leading in all seven.



Election pollsters had varying projections on outcomes in the swing states. In the 2016 and 2020 presidential races, those states had switched between Republican and Democratic Party candidates.



While some pollsters had Harris and Trump tied neck-and-neck in a state or one candidate leading by 1-2 percentage points, Trump’s vote tallies were actually larger.



Statewide in Indiana, Republicans held in the Governor and U.S. Senate races.



There were no hiccups in Lake County races, a Democratic Party stronghold.



Frank Mrvan, Jr. U.S. Representative District 1 held on to his seat against Republican opponent Randy Niemeyer. Mrvan’s District 1 represents voters in Lake, Porter, and parts of LaPorte County.



In the Indiana State Senate, East Chicago’s Lonnie Randolph held on to his Senate District 2 seat against Republican Humberto Prado.



Mark Spencer, of Gary, won the Senate District 3 seat against Republican Will Miller.



In the Indiana State House, Rep. Carolyn Jackson, from Hammond, was unopposed in District 1.



Rep. Earl Harris, Jr., of East Chicago, held on to the District 2 seat against Republican Ben Ruiz.



Rep. Ragen Hatcher, of Gary, held on to the District 3 seat against Republican Leslie A Dallner.



Rep. Mike Andrade, of Highland, held on to the District 11 seat against Republican Jim Lietz.



Rep. Vernon Smith, of Gary, held on to the District 14 seat against Republican Ivan Ursery II.