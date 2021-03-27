Amber Alert issued for 8-Month-old boy abducted from Dolton; last seen in black Kia with unidentified man

UPDATE:

Brianna Thomas, the mother of Braiden Waters, has announced on Facebook that the 8 month old has been found.

Brianna Thomas Facebook

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

An Illinois Amber Alert was activated for an 8-month-old boy abducted from south suburban Dolton.

The Dolton Police Department said Braiden Waters was in a car seat in the back of a car near 1320 Sibley Blvd. around 7:35 a.m., when an unidentified man was seen driving off in the vehicle.

The black 2021 Kia K5 with North Carolina license plate HKB6993 was last seen going north on Lincoln Avenue.

Waters is about 23 inches tall and 15 pounds.

He was wearing a plaid onesie pajamas with a white skull cap and a black fleece sweater.

Anyone with information should call 911.