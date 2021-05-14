Amazon Studios will release “P!NK: ALL I KNOW SO FAR” globally on Prime Video on May 21

Directed by Michael Gracey

Produced by Michael Gracey and Isabella Parish

Featuring P!NK

Join award-winning performer and musician P!NK as she embarks on her record-breaking 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” world tour and welcomes audiences to join her chosen family while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer.

Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey (“The Greatest Showman”) gives audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that she calls life.

Check out the Official Trailer: YouTube.