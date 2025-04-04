Amazing educator and Gary native Christine Webb, dies at 88

Christine Webb

Christine Webb was born in Gary, Indiana on July 29, 1936, to the late Harry and Chrystena Taylor. She was number ten (10) of seventeen (17) children born to this union. Christine was reared in a Christian home, along with her siblings, and she genuinely believed God was the head of her life. Christine accepted Christ at an early age, and was baptized in Jesus’ name.

Christine matriculated in the Gary Public Schools system and was a graduate of Gary Roosevelt High School, class of 1954. She began her secondary education studying at Indiana University Northwest, in Gary, Indiana, later transferring to Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana. There, she met Harold Webb, Sr., of South Bend, Indiana. They were joined in Holy Matrimony, and from this union, two beautiful children were born, Harold Webb, Jr., and Robin Leanne Webb Owsley. Christine was devoted to her children, always supportive and loving them through life.

Christine received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, in September of 1969. She went on to earn a Master’s Degree from Indiana University Northwest, in Gary, Indiana, in May of 1972. Christine completed forty-five (45) hours of study above a Master’s Degree at Purdue University Calumet, in Hammond, Indiana. Christine was invited to, and completed a Computer Training Workshop, at Dartmouth College, the private Ivy League research university in Hanover, New Hampshire, during the Summer of 1986.

Christine was initiated in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Tau Chapter in 1957, and is a Pearl member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Alpha Mu Omega Chapter. Christine was a Charter Member initiated into the Rho Xi Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi, International Honor Society, March 3, 1988. She was the recipient of the Sigrid Stark Awards (Purdue University) for writing poetry and essays. Christine also received two nominations for Golden Apple Awards in teaching.

Christine was an amazing educator, teaching across the grade levels, including the university level, retiring from the Chicago Public Schools system in 2005, after having taught in Chicago for twenty-eight (28) years and in the Gary Public Schools system for twelve (12) years. Her specialties included teaching language art, and operating the computer learning lab (English-Reading). She taught speech, drama, directed plays, and mentored scores of students! From 1975 to 2004, she was an adjunct lecturer at Indiana University Northwest in Gary, Indiana in the Guided Studies Department and the English Department. A bit later, she decided to relocate to Indianapolis, Indiana to be closer to her daughter.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents; brothers George (Mary) and Joseph Taylor both of Eden, North Carolina, Harry Taylor, Jr. of Seattle, Washington, William (Natalie) Taylor of Gary, Indiana, Donald Taylor of Antioch, Tennessee, and Brother- In-law, Frederick Moore of Clermont, Florida; sisters Easter (Willis) Jacobs, Eloma Taylor of Gary, Indiana, Mary Taylor of Chicago, Illinois, Amanda (James) Thomas of East Chicago, Indiana, and Mattie (Herbert) Boyd of Chicago, Illinois, and Infant Grandson Barry Lee Owsley, Jr. of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Christine Taylor Webb peacefully departed this life on March 24, 2025, at the age of eighty-eight (88) years old. Christine leaves to cherish her memory her son, Harold (Debra) Webb, Jr., Tucson, Arizona and Daughter, Robin Leanne Webb Owsley, Indianapolis, Indiana; Grandsons, Aaron A. Webb, Euless, Texas, and Matthew T. Webb, Carrollton, Texas; Granddaughters, Rebekah C. Webb, Carrollton, Texas, and Rachel S. Webb, Desoto, Texas; Sisters Earline Cross, Baltimore, Maryland, Josephine Moore, Clermont, Florida, Addye Smith (Superintendent William Smith, Sr.) Gary IN, Sisters-In-Law, Shirley Taylor, Seattle, Washington, and Barbara Taylor, Antioch, Tennessee; Brothers Kenneth (Blondell) Taylor, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Richard Taylor, Long Beach, California; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

Christine enjoyed reading and writing poetry and short stories. She genuinely believed God was the head of her life and was loved by so many. She was loving in how she cared for those she loved.

Proverbs 3:4-6 KJV

4 So you shalt find favor and good understanding in the sight of God and man. 5Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; And lean not unto thine own understanding.6In all thy ways acknowledge him, And he shall direct thy paths.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Christine Webb (Bachelor of Science 1959 English) to: Neal/Marshall Alumni Club Scholarship: Giving: My IU: Indiana University.