Amazing doc about Memphis dancer Lil’ Buck to close ADIFF 2020 this weekend

The 28th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival started virtually on November 27 and will be held until this Sunday, December 13, 2020 at nyadiff.org

“Lil Buck is a dynamic dancer who is a marvel to watch on screen.”

— HollywoodSoapbox.com

The African Diaspora International Film Festival ( ADIFF ) currently celebrates its 28th anniversary virtually nationwide for the first time until December 13, with 75 narratives and documentaries from 31 countries including 26 World, US and New York premieres.

Closing Night film, “ Lil’ Buck, Real Swan ” by Louis Wallecan, is a comprehensive documentary about Charles “Lil Buck” Riley, who learned the smooth art of Memphis ‘jookin’ and transformed it through his experience in the ballet world to become one of the greatest contemporary dancers in the world. Celebrated for his innovative dance style, his dedication to elevating the art of street dance and his commitment to lifting the life of young people, Lil’ Buck is ADIFF 2020 Closing Night guest and will participate in a virtual Q&A on Sunday, December 13.

“‘Lil’Buck: Real Swan’ isn’t just about one young man’s journey to follow his dreams and become a world-famous dancer. It is also about how dance is community.” ~ Black Girl Nerds

For more information about the film and to watch a trailer, visit https://nyadiff.org/2020/movies/lil-buck-real-swan/ .

For 28 years, ADIFF has spotlighted culturally and socially meaningful feature and documentary films about the human experience of people of color all over the world. The films in ADIFF 2020 explore the full humanity and range of the Black and Indigenous experience, giving a multidimensional voice to often misrepresented and misunderstood realities and peoples. Titles in ADIFF 2020 come directly from important domestic and international film festivals such as Tribeca, Venice, Toronto, Cannes, Berlinale, Durban, the Pan African Film Festival, The Trinidad and Tobago film festival and the International Havana Film Festival of the New Latin American Cinema in Cuba. Others are independent productions made by filmmakers eager to share their message with an audience.

Described by film critic Armond White as “a festival that symbolizes Diaspora as more than just anthropology,” ADIFF has managed to increase the presence of independent Afrocentric films from all over the world in the general American specialty movie scene.

ADIFF attracts a wide cross-section of cinephiles and audiences of African-American, Caribbean, African, Latino and European ethnic backgrounds who share a common interest for thought-provoking, well crafted, intelligent and entertaining stories about the human experience of people of color, ADIFF is now a national and international event with festivals held in New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Paris, France.

The 28th Annual New York African Diaspora International Film Festival is made possible thanks to the support of the following institutions and individuals: ArtMattan Productions ; the Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs, Teachers College, Columbia University; The Harlem Community Development Corporation, the New York City Council in the Arts; The International Organization Of La Francophonie New York, New York City Council Member Bill Perkins; the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation and administered by LMCC, The Délégation générale du Québec à New York / Québec Government Office in New York, Columbia University Department of Latin American and Iberian Cultures, and Manhattan Cultural Tourism Grant.

