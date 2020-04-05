AMA’s 2020 Annual Meeting suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic

The American Medical Association (AMA) today announced that the June 2020 Annual Meeting will be suspended because of the current COVID-19 pandemic and its demands on our physicians and health care system. Combined with government mandates prohibiting large-scale gatherings in Chicago and continuing restrictions on travel throughout the country, the AMA Board of Trustees has declared that an emergency condition exists, per the AMA Bylaws.

“While this was a difficult decision, it was necessary based on the science and guidance around COVID-19. The AMA Board does not expect conditions to improve to a point where we could feasibly hold the planned in-person meeting in early June and assemble the quorum necessary to conduct business,” said AMA Board Chair Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH. “Many uncertainties remain for all of us as we move into the next phase of the pandemic, which is likely to put continued extraordinary stress on our patients, practices, training programs, and the entire healthcare system.”

Per AMA Bylaws, the election planned at the June meeting will be suspended and those currently in office will remain in their positions until the next meeting of the House of Delegates.

“The AMA Board will continue to monitor the evolving situation and anticipates convening a Special Meeting of the House of Delegates when conditions have improved,” added AMA House of Delegates Speaker Bruce A. Scott, MD. “The meeting will be a limited virtual meeting to conduct essential business and transition leadership.”

