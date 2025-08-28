Alpha Phi Alpha honors Davis at Labor Day Breakfast

The Xi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and the eXceL Charitable Foundation will co-host their 68th Annual Labor Day Breakfast on Monday, September 1, 2025, bringing together fraternity members, civic leaders, and the broader community for a celebration of service, leadership, and advocacy. This year’s theme, “Alpha: Advocates for Freedom,” will serve as the guiding message throughout the event.

The breakfast will feature a keynote address by Lucien J. Mettelus, Jr., the 37th General President of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Mettelus is expected to highlight the fraternity’s longstanding commitment to civil rights, civic engagement, and the development of servant leaders in communities nationwide. His appearance underscores the significance of the annual event and its message of empowerment and collective responsibility.

The gathering will also serve as a tribute to retiring Congressman Danny K. Davis, a longtime member of Alpha Phi Alpha and a fixture in Illinois’ 7th Congressional District. Davis will be honored for more than three decades of dedicated public service and unwavering advocacy in Congress and beyond. A special presentation will recognize his contributions to the fight for economic justice, healthcare access, education equity, and criminal justice reform. Known for his commitment to uplifting underserved communities, Davis remains a respected figure both in Washington and on the West Side of Chicago, where his political journey began. His influence has spanned generations, and his retirement will mark the end of an era in Illinois politics.

The 68th Labor Day Breakfast will take place at the Serbian Social Center, 18850 Stony Island in Lansing, Illinois. Doors open at 8:00 a.m., and the program begins promptly at 9:00 a.m. Tickets are priced at $45 per person or $450 per table. The event remains one of the most anticipated annual gatherings in the region, bringing together diverse sectors of leadership under one roof.

Since its inception, the Labor Day Breakfast has grown into a major annual convening of fraternity members and civic-minded professionals. According to Xi Lambda Chapter President Farrad Ali, the event is considered an “unofficial” launch of the political season in Chicago, often attracting elected officials, political candidates, corporate executives, clergy, and members of the philanthropic community. More than 250 Alpha Phi Alpha members and their families are expected to attend this year’s breakfast. The event’s reputation as a key networking and engagement platform continues to make it a must-attend for stakeholders committed to progress in the Black community.

Anthony Richard, President of the eXceL Charitable Foundation, emphasized that the event embodies the fraternity’s mission to develop leaders, promote academic excellence, and serve the community. “At the Labor Day Breakfast, we award Brothers who have been servant leaders and advocates for their communities and also charge the Brotherhood to continue to be advocates for Freedom for all,” Richard said.

Founded in 1906 on the campus of Cornell University, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., is the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American men. Its ranks have included historic leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Thurgood Marshall, W.E.B. Du Bois, Paul Robeson, Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Edward Brooke. The fraternity’s members have played pivotal roles in shaping national policy, desegregation, and community uplift. Today, Alpha men continue to serve in influential roles across education, government, business, medicine, media, and social justice movements.

This year’s event not only celebrates the legacy of service within Alpha Phi Alpha but also aims to inspire a new generation of leaders to carry forward the work of their predecessors. As the fraternity gathers to honor one of its most distinguished members and hear from its current national president, the message remains clear: the fight for freedom, equity, and justice continues, and the Brotherhood will remain at the forefront of that struggle.

For more information or to purchase tickets, attendees are encouraged to contact the Xi Lambda Chapter directly.