Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® to host 90th Central Regional Conference in Chicago February 29 – March 3

The Chicagoland area will experience the signature warmth of Salmon Pink and Apple Green when nearly 4,000 members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® gather in Chicago for their 90th Central Regional Conference Thursday, Feb. 29 – Sunday, March 3 at the McCormick Place Convention Center.

Themed “Soaring in the Chi: Culture. Opulence. Excellence,” the conference will be led by Alpha Kappa Alpha International President & CEO Danette Anthony Reed and Central Regional Director Kiahna W. Davis. The four-day event will be packed with plenary sessions and workshops to advance the sorority’s rich legacy of service and sisterhood. It also includes several community events focusing on five of the organization’s national program initiatives – Empower our Families, Build our Economic Wealth, Enhance Our Environment, Advocate for Social Justice and Uplift Our Local Community.

“We’re excited to be in Chicago for our 90th Central Regional Conference,” said Davis. “Not only is this the home of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s corporate offices, but the city’s rich history of embracing cultural diversity coupled with a love of community, mirrors our commitment to serving areas where our programs make the greatest impact.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. to launch a schedule of public events, including a career fair sponsored in partnership with the Chicago Urban League, a blood drive sponsored by Versiti™ Blood Center and a public meeting featuring Rainbow PUSH Coalition President and CEO, the Rev. Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes. There will also be food collection and packing activities to fill Childhood Hunger Initiative Power Packs (CHIPP), a national Alpha Kappa Alpha program that addresses child hunger.

Alpha Kappa Alpha was founded at Howard University in 1908 and is the first and oldest Greek letter organization established by service minded and college educated African American women. The Central Region has more than 90 chapters whose 8,000 graduate and undergraduate members reside in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Eastern Missouri, Kentucky, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. Chicago and its surrounding suburbs is home to more than 20 chapters. Notable Chicago-area Alpha Kappa Alpha members include U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Organizers estimate the 90th Central Regional Conference will generate $4 million for the local economy. Major corporate sponsors of the conference include JPMorgan & Chase, Kraft Heinz Company and American Family Insurance.

The following list details the public events that will take place during the 90th Central Regional Conference. All events will be held in the West Building Exhibition Hall McCormick Place on the following dates:

Thursday, Feb. 29

Alpha Kappa Alpha Community Service Opening Ceremony & Ribbon Cutting

10 a.m.

Alpha Kappa Alpha & Chicago Urban League Career & Community Fair

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Job seekers are encouraged to connect their skills and talents with some of Chicago’s top employers. Advocate Health Care, BlueCross and BlueShield Illinois, Chicago Police Department, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Rush University Medical Center, Pace, Sysco, University of Chicago and Versiti™ are among the participating companies. There is also an opportunity for onsite interviews. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Visit https://bit.ly/akaculcareerfair to pre-register for this free event.

For the Kulture Blood Drive

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

One in three African American blood donors are a match for people with sickle cell disease. Alpha Kappa Alpha has partnered with Versiti™ Blood Center of Illinois to host a community blood drive to help save lives. The event will be held in the McCormick Place West Building, 4th floor, Room 470AB. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Visit http://tinyurl.com/AKABloodDrive to register.

Food Collection for Childhood Hunger Initiative Packs

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Alpha Kappa Alpha will accept community donations of non-perishable food items for its CHIPP (Childhood Hunger Initiative Power Packs) food packing event that will be held March 1. The CHIPP initiative is Alpha Kappa Alpha’s national program to combat childhood hunger by providing nutritious food to local children in need. Non-perishable food items such as mac and cheese cups/boxes, juice boxes, microwave popcorn, fruit cups, fruit snacks, oatmeal packets and cereal bars may be dropped off at McCormick Place. Sorority members will then pack the donated items in specially marked green backpacks for distribution to children in Chicago’s most underserved communities.

Friday, March 1

Alpha Kappa Alpha Central Regional Conference

“Answering the Call to Action” Public Meeting

6 p.m.

Alpha Kappa Alpha will celebrate the opening of the 2024 Central Regional Conference with its “Answering the Call to Action” Public Meeting. The Rev Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, President and CEO of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition is the featured speaker. Haynes, who has devoted his life’s work to fighting against the injustices impacting underserved communities, is the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas. The event will also recognize and honor several Chicago area leaders, community organizations, local residents and youth for their work in the community which aligns with the sorority’s national programs.

Step Show and Divine Nine Afterparty

8 p.m.

This event will showcase the culture and tradition of stepping from African American sororities and fraternities. Comedian, on-air personality and co-host of radio’s Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, “Griff”, will be a celebrity judge. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased online at www.ticketfalcon.com/e/akacentralstepshowd9party.

CHIPP Food Packing Event, March 2, 12 p.m.

The CHIPP program is Alpha Kappa Alpha’s national initiative to help eradicate childhood hunger. Conference attendees will fill backpacks with donated non-perishable food items and deliver to local school children in underserved communities.

For more information about Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s 90th Central Regional Conference, please visit aka1908.com/central.

About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, an international service organization, was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has more than 355,000 initiated members in graduate and undergraduate chapters located in 12 countries including the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Dubai, Germany, Japan, Liberia, Nigeria, South Korea, South Africa and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Led by International President & CEO Danette Anthony Reed of Dallas, Texas, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, often is hailed as “America’s premier Greek-letter organization for African American women.”

About Central Region of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®

The Central Region of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, was established in 1919. The Region is comprised of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and the southeastern portion of Missouri. The first Central Regional Conference was held in Indianapolis on May 23, 1931. Central Region is the home of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Corporate Office, located at 5656 South Stony Island Avenue in Chicago.