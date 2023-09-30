Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Central Region Chapters Award Nearly $600k In Student Scholarships

Nearly 400 new and returning college students who reside within the Central Region of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® have received scholarships totaling $578,357 from local graduate chapters. Of that amount, the sorority’s Chapters in the Chicago and Gary areas collectively awarded nearly $209,000 in scholarships.

Alpha Kappa Alpha, founded in 1908 on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., is the nation’s first and oldest Greek letter organization established by African American college educated women. The scholarships awarded for the upcoming school year will encourage life-long learning and provide financial assistance to college bound students.

Kiahna W. Davis

“The founding members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority recognized the importance of education, especially during a time within our nation’s history where racial and economic factors limited academic opportunities,” said Kiahna W. Davis, Alpha Kappa Alpha’s 31st Central Regional Director. “More than 115 years later, rising tuition costs continue to be a barrier for some students. We hope the scholarships awarded throughout Central Region will lessen the financial burden for the recipients and their families.”

Central region chapter scholarships are funded through individual Alpha Kappa Alpha member donations, various fundraisers held throughout the year, and donations from local companies and corporate foundations. The total amount awarded by chapters this year has ranged from $1,000 to upwards of $50,000.

The newly established Kiahna W. Davis Endowment which is named for the current Central Regional Director and managed by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational Advancement Foundation, is currently accepting donations to provide future scholarships for Central Region students, fellowships and funds for community initiatives supported by the organization. Tax free contributions to the Kiahna W. Davis Endowment can be made by visiting donate.akaeaf.org. When the site opens, go to the “Giving Search” box, and enter “Kiahna W. Davis.”

The Central Region is one of 10 area regions designated for Alpha Kappa Alpha Chapters. It comprises the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and the southeastern portion of Missouri.

Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Incorporated® has more than 300,000 graduate and undergraduate members in the United States and internationally in the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Dubai, Germany, Japan, Liberia, Nigeria, South Africa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For more information on Alpha Kappa Alpha, visit www.aka1908.com. To learn more about the Central Region of Alpha Kappa Alpha, visit www.aka1908.com/central/home/.