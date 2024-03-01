Allen Media Group platform ‘TheGrio’ announces fourth season of television series “Masters of the Game” hosted by Touré

PICTURED L-R: Touré and Jeffrey Wright. (Credit: Facebook/Toureshow)

Oscar Nominee Jeffrey Wright is First Guest of the March 29th Season 4 Premiere; Future Guests include Lenny Kravitz, Erica Campbell, Reverend Al Sharpton, and Others

The Allen Media Group platform theGrio proudly unveils the much-awaited fourth season of the television series MASTERS OF THE GAME hosted by renowned cultural critic and author Touré.

Premiering on Friday, March 29th at 8PM ET on theGrio Television Network, the groundbreaking series MASTERS OF THE GAME delves into the minds of some of the world’s most influential figures for an impactful hour as they share their journey and explain how they became masters of their crafts. The season 4 premiere episode features Oscar®-nominee Jeffrey Wright (AMERICAN FICTION), whose powerful voice and commanding presence transcends the movie industry.

Following Jeffrey Wright, season 4 of MASTERS OF THE GAME unfolds with a star-studded roster of luminaries, including iconic musician Lenny Kravitz, renowned activist and Grammy-winning artist Erica Campbell, billionaire philanthropist Robert F. Smith, and civil rights legend Reverend Al Sharpton, among others. Each new episode premieres every last Friday of the month, ensuring that audiences have a regular dose of inspiration and enlightenment to look forward to each month.

Each episode of MASTERS OF THE GAME offers an intimate glimpse into these remarkable individuals’ lives, careers, and personal philosophies, providing audiences unparalleled access to their wisdom, experiences, and perspectives. The show promises riveting conversations, profound insights, and candid revelations.

“Touré is magnificent at hosting MASTERS OF THE GAME,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Viewers can once again expect more thought-provoking discussions with today’s dynamic and impactful leaders who gather and meet at the intersection of culture, society, and personal achievement.”

“We are thrilled to bring back MASTERS OF THE GAME for another great season, featuring trailblazers from a diverse range of backgrounds who have left an indelible mark on their respective fields,” says Geraldine Moriba, SVP and Chief Content Officer of theGrio.

About theGrio

TheGrio is a digital, video-centric news community devoted to giving voice to trusted figures on the front lines who inspire us every day, and to bringing fresh perspectives that buck convention because there’s more than one way to be Black. We are the largest Black newsroom in America devoted to satisfying the need to stay connected. We believe a well-informed community best determines its own interests. And so, TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a pronounced impact on a Black global audience.

We unabashedly explore culture and entertainment, health and lifestyle, politics and policy, business and empowerment, food and fitness, science and climate, tech and innovation, and everything in between that matters to the Black community.

Recently nominated for 3 NAACP Image Awards, theGrio has also been recently honored with several other awards, including 2 Silver Signal Awards, a Gold Lovie Award, and a Shorty Impact Award for Best Podcast. These honors highlight the platform’s dedication to delivering exceptional content that resonates with a diverse audience.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased theGrio, which features aggregated and original video packages, news articles, and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business, and entertainment. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and has more than 100 million annual visitors. TheGrio Television Network is available nationwide via Comcast, Charter/Spectrum, Cox, DISH, Sling, Verizon Fios, DirecTV, and DirecTV Stream as well as via mobile apps Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and AppleTV.