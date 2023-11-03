All roads lead to Zion Temple MBC for a community outreach health fair on diabetes

The public is invited to join Dr. Peggy Riggins, known as America’s Pharmacist, from 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Zion Temple Missionary Baptist Church for a Community Outreach Health Fair with an emphasis on Diabetes. The guest speaker is Dr. Frank Vaught Jr., founder and owner of Health on Earth Wellness Centers, LLC.

Peggy Riggins

Peggy Riggins is a registered pharmacist who received her degree from St. Louis College of Pharmacy. She has had additional training in pharmaceutical care, smoking cessation, nutritional support, mental health and chronic disease. Peggy was a pharmacist for Walgreens Company for 29 years and Mt. Sinai Hospital for 14 years. Known as America’s Pharmacist, Peggy Riggins is a skilled public speaker and trainer with experience conducting large-volume statewide seminars and workshops.

After spending more than 30 years servicing Chicago’s Southside communities, she realized that the key to better health wasn’t in the bottles behind her counter. Regarded as one of the pioneers of the self-care movement, Riggins now helps women develop a personalized plan and system to feel better, have more energy and live a vibrant and radiant lifestyle.

Dr. Frank Vaught

Dr.Vaught is a Chiropractor, community leader for personal health and wellness, author, and an international speaker. After college, he served 8 years in the United States Army. His military schooling was hospital medical nutrition and hospital combat. Since 2004, he has been practicing Chiropractic at Health on Earth Wellness Centers, LLC in the Chicago land area. The practice focuses on family wellness care, and community health education. Vaught is the co-founder of four other health and wellness locations in Illinois and the Co-Founder of Evoke Chiropractic Coaching LLC.

Dr. Charee Baker, pastor of Zion Temple MBC, located at 7010 S. Union Street in Chicago, in partnership with Saint Bernard Hospital will host “Diabetes Basic Survival Skills.” This collaboration is “Building Healthier Communities” in Chicago by providing education, screenings and more in the neighborhoods that are at higher risk for diabetes as well as other illnesses.

Diabetes is a chronic (long-lasting) health condition that affects more than 37 million people in the United States. There are three types of Diabetes, Type 1, Type 2 and gestational. Diabetes is diagnosed by a doctor using one or two blood tests to measure your blood glucose levels often called blood sugar and identify the type of diabetes.

This disease affects how your body turns food into energy and the body doesn’t use insulin produced by the pancreas properly. Diabetes symptoms include increased thirst and urination, lack of energy and fatigue and delayed wound healing. Some of the more devastating complications include heart and kidney disease, nerve damage problems with the feet, effects vision and oral and mental health.

Despite many of the challenges of the disease it can be managed by monitoring blood glucose levels, medication, diet, exercise and lifestyle changes. This is why the public is invited to attend this free event.