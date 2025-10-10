All Indiana families now eligible for K-12 private education vouchers

The outlook for faith-based K-12 education in Hammond ticked up with the news that City Baptist Schools had sold its site at the old Spohn Elementary School building to For Generations to Come, a new educational partnership.

With the advent of education vouchers, families now have even more opportunities to choose the best educational path for their children.

The news came in a mid-September press release from Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., welcoming the transaction as bringing more options for families.

“This investment in Hammond shows the strong confidence our regional partners have in the future of our city and its families,” the mayor said. “We welcome Hammond Riverside Christian School as another option for parents seeking a faith-based education, while reaffirming our continued support for all of the school options in Hammond.”

The For Generations to Come partnership that will operate Hammond Riverside Christian School is a joint initiative of Illiana Christian High School, Crown Point Christian School, and Highland Christian School.

The group has plans to open Hammond Riverside in the fall of 2026 with 126 seats in grades K-5, growing over time to serve up to 1,040 students in Pre-K through 12th grade.

Scott Miller, Mayor McDermott’s Chief of Staff said the city didn’t play a role in the transaction. Since the use of the property was not changing, zoning wasn’t an issue.

“The group met with the mayor in 2024 to talk about their interest in the building and to make sure it wouldn’t interfere with the city’s vision,” Miller said. “They came back in the spring to tell us they had made an offer.”

City Baptist Schools is a ministry of Hammond’s First Baptist Church. Miller said he believed First Baptist preferred selling the building to a church group with a similar mission instead of a commercial group that probably would have knocked it down.

First Baptist moved City Baptist Schools into Spohn’s large campus at 4925 Sohl Avenue in 2003. It’s the school for the ‘bus kids,’ students who live in Illinois. Spohn was closed by the Hammond school district in 2002. The church also operates Hammond Baptist Schools, at its campus in Schererville for K-12 students who live in Indiana.

The School City of Hammond, Lake County’s largest school district is feeling the pinch from options families have for their school-age children; and the story is told in the Indiana Dept. of Education’s transfer reports.

The report counts the number of school age children living within the boundaries of a public school district and where they go to school.

For Hammond, the Spring 2024-2025 Public School Corporation Transfer Report showed 13,039 students were reported with settlement in School City of Hammond boundaries; 9,424 of the 13,039 students attended public school in Hammond while the remaining 3,615 students chose options to attend school in a different district.

Students can transfer to a traditional public school outside of their district, if that district is accepting transfers or attend a public charter school corporation. Also, students can attend a private school using the state’s Choice Scholarship Program to pay for their tuition.

The report shows 1,913 of the 3,615 SCH students transferred to traditional public and public charter school corporations.

Nearly 400 enrolled in virtual schools in downstate Modoc and Clarksville; 587 attended in-person at traditional public schools in Highland, Whiting, and Munster; and 526 were enrolled in the Hammond school district’s charter – the Hammond Academy of Science & Technology. The rest were scattered among 36 different school corporations, virtual and in-person.

When Hammond Riverside Christian School opens in 2026, all Indiana families will be eligible to receive a voucher for private school tuition. Legislation in the 2025 session of the Indiana General Assembly eliminated the income cap on families eligible for the Choice Scholarship Program.

The transfer report shows 1,702 SCH students used the Choice Scholarship at 32 private institutions, with the highest concentration enrolled in faith-based school corporations.

Bishop Noll led the faith-based enrollees with 329 SCH students, followed by Saint Casimir with 276 students, Saint John Bosco with 239 students, Saint Thomas More with 155 students, Saint John the Baptist with 119 students, and Hammond Baptist with 101 students.

The 3 schools in the For Generations to Come partnership accounted for a combined total of 103 SCH students using the Choice Scholarship Program vouchers.

With the elimination of the cap on family income, more families are likely to choose the private school option.



Contributed By: The 411 News