All Hoosiers should have the ability to elect their judges

On Wednesday, the House concurred on House Bill (HB) 1453, a proposal that reduces the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) in Lake and St. Joseph Counties from nine voting members to seven. Only four counties in Indiana currently appoint members on a merit-basis, giving the governor direct appointment selection of judges. Every other county in the state requires judges to be elected by voters.

HB 1453 proposes to change the JNC to three voting members appointed by the governor, three voting members appointed by the county board of commissioners, and the chief justice of Indiana serving as the seventh member and chairperson to vote only in a tie. The original bill had changed the number of JNC members from nine to five with the governor appointing three of them, effectively giving the governor control of the commission.

State Representative Ragen Hatcher (D-Gary), who has spoken out against this bill on several occasions, is disappointed that her colleagues in the Statehouse decided to continue to let a commission select judges for Hoosiers.

“The House had the chance to change our judicial selection process to an actual election process, and Republicans dismissed it,” Hatcher said. “Lake, St. Joseph, Marion and Vanderburgh counties — the counties with the largest minority populations — are being targeted by this unfair process of a nominating commission. All citizens should have the ability to select their judges and have some control of the bench that they appear in front of. These are their courts, their trials, and should be their judges.”

State Senator Lonnie Randolph, who represents Indiana Senate District 2 which encompasses portions of Lake County, including the communities of East Chicago, Whiting, and portions of Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Hobart, Crown Point and Merrillville said the following:

“The people in my district, who have already voiced their opposition to HB 1453, deserve to have a fair nominating system for the judges who serve our community. We already don’t give Hoosiers in Lake County the opportunity to elect their judges like the majority of the state—now we’re further stripping the community of power by reducing their number of judges and mandating that only one of the appointed members be from a minority group.”

“This is a regressive step that the people of Lake County do not support, and I’m disappointed that members of the General Assembly who don’t even live in my community or St. Joseph County fought to advance this legislation while knowing that locals oppose it. Now, the people of Lake and St. Joseph Counties are being denied democracy, as well as adequate representation in their judicial nominating process.”

House Bill 1453 will now head to the governor’s desk for consideration.