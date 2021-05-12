Alexius Barber chosen to manage NIPSCO public affairs

Alexius Barber has been named manager of Public Affairs and Economic Development for NIPSCO. In this role, Barber will manage external public affairs and lead the company’s charitable giving efforts in Lake County and surrounding areas. She will also work with local communities and economic development organizations to support new business investment and job creation in Northwest Indiana.

Alexius most recently served as the Vice President and Community Relationship Officer at Peoples Bank. There she worked on building strategic partnerships and business relationships on behalf of the bank. She also led the bank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) efforts while focusing on the underserved members of the community and providing products, services, and programs to bank customers.

“We are excited to have Alexius as part of the NIPSCO team, said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO’s Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development. She has a proven track record of working in the community and creating partnerships that positively impact Northwest Indiana.”

Barber added, “It has always been my passion to create value for all stakeholders while acting as a reliable resource for community organizations and business. I’m very excited about this challenge and new career opportunity at NIPSCO. The utility service NIPSCO provides is very important in the day- to-day lives of its customers, and the company has a strong reputation of supporting the communities it serves.”

Prior to her banking career, Alexius was the Executive Director of United Neighborhoods Inc., a non-profit organization which assists potential homeowners in achieving the dream of purchasing their first home. She also was manager for the Hammond Economic Development Corporation, where she supported business investment and job creation within the city of Hammond.

Alexius holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Leadership and Supervision from the Indiana Institute of Technology and various certifications in economic development and housing. She is currently active on numerous community boards including The Challenger Learning Center and the City of Hammond Economic Development Commission.