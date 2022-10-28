Alesia Coe promoted to Vice President for Adult Inpatient Services, Associate Chief Nursing Officer

Written By Angela Wells O’Connor

Alesia Coe, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, has been named Vice President for Adult Inpatient Services and Associate Chief Nursing Officer at the University of Chicago Medicine.

Coe joined UChicago Medicine in 2018 as Associate Chief Nursing Officer and Executive Director of Adult Inpatient Hospitals. In this role, she led clinical operations for adult inpatients in UChicago Medicine’s Bernard Mitchell and Center for Care and Discovery hospitals. Coe’s notable achievements include the Mitchell Revitalization Project, which added 177 new beds to the hospital; launch of the Safe Patient Handling/Mobility program to increase patient safety and reduce staff injury and the AvaSure Remote Patient Monitoring, which uses video technology to improve patient care and safety; and implementation of the Adult Inpatient Leader Accountability Structure.

In her new role, Coe will direct the nursing staff and programs for the adult inpatient units in medicine, surgery, cardiology, ortho/neuro, dialysis and multispecialty areas. As part of this work, she will develop and communicate approved standards and guidelines for inpatient programs that align with UChicago Medicine’s patient care model. She also will assure compliance with state and other governing bodies and the Joint Commission and other regulatory agencies.

Prior to joining UChicago Medicine, Coe served as System Associate Nurse Executive, Inpatient Services for Cook County Health. She also worked for nearly 15 years in clinical and executive roles within veterans’ healthcare systems, including Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago, the VA Eastern Colorado Heath Care System in Denver, and the VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville, Illinois, where she was Chief Nursing Officer/Associate Director of Patient Care Services.

For the past five years, she has been an adjunct faculty member in Saint Xavier University’s School of Nursing, where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s of science in nursing. She earned her doctorate of nursing practice from The University of Alabama.

Coe received a 2022 Fellowship from the Carol Emmott Foundation, which recognizes women making an impact as healthcare executives. Also in 2022, Coe was part of a team published in HealthCare: The Journal of Delivery Science and Innovation for their research on how engaging residents with nurses in interprofessional performance improvement teams can advance learning and care (Volume 10, Issue 3, 2022).

“Alesia’s promotion is a reflection of her breadth of experience, incredible leadership and valuable contributions to UChicago Medicine,” said Emily Chase, PhD, NE-BC, FACHE, UChicago Medicine’s Senior Vice President for Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer and Ingalls Memorial Hospital’s Interim President and CEO.

This article originally appeared on UChicago Medicine.