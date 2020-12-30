Alert! A Covid 19 vaccine is coming…

But further immunization against the murdering of juveniles and Greater Englewood residents will continue to be needed.

For those of you who are interested in ending the homicides in the Greater Englewood Community, the Community Peace Program (CPP) is an organization interested in highlighting our youth in an effort to eliminate (or significantly curtail) the homicides in Chicago’s Greater Englewood Community. CPP is preparing a Kwanzaa Fundraiser (from 12/26/2021 – 1/1/2022) which is child oriented (ages 5 -13) and called The Englewood “Battle of the Stars” Talent Show. 1st place prize begins at $1,000.

The funds derived from the fundraiser will be used to create a reward-fund for the purpose of initiating rewards of $49,000 against individuals who murder anyone within the Greater Englewood Community. Because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, our next scheduled steering committee meeting will be held virtually (via Zoom technology), on Jan. 2, 2020 (a Saturday) from 11 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. If you wish to attend that meeting, arrangements can be made by sending an email to communitypeaceprogram@gmail.com.