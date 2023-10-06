ALDI debuts fresh layout with Gary Store

Photo caption: Outside of the renovated Gary Aldi store.

ALDI, one of the country’s most trusted grocers, will welcome shoppers back to its renovated Gary store when it reopens Thursday, October 12 at 8:30 a.m. The store, at 5995 W. Ridge Road, is part of an ongoing initiative to remodel and expand existing ALDI stores. More than 1,000 new ALDI stores have opened throughout America over the past decade, and customers nationwide have fallen in love with the company’s fast and affordable shopping experience. Upon reopening, the Gary store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the Grand Opening weekend from October 12 through October 15.

The updated store provides an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh and convenient food selection. It also features open ceilings and natural lighting, and it is built with environmentally friendly materials. Like all ALDI stores, the remodeled Gary location still offers a streamlined shopping experience and low prices in every aisle, but customers will notice the elevated design.

“We have invested in remodeling our stores to ensure they are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” said Heather McCarthy, Valparaiso regional vice president for ALDI. “With the updated Gary store, shoppers will notice a new look with more fresh and convenient items at the reliably low prices ALDI fans rave about.”

Gary Aldi store vegetable aisle

Here are just a few things that set ALDI apart:

o Low-price leader: Access to affordable groceries is important, and the company’s commitment to low prices is unwavering. In fact, the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report has ranked ALDI No. 1 on price for six years running.

o Quality: ALDI is so confident in its products, such as its fresh, organic produce delivered daily, that every item is backed by its Twice as Nice Guarantee. If for any reason a customer is not 100% satisfied with the quality of a product, ALDI will gladly replace the product AND refund it.

o ALDI-exclusive products: ALDI sells mostly exclusive brands made by the best partners. Gary shoppers will find food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, dairy alternatives, etc.) along with an unbeatable cheese and wine selection. Shoppers will also discover weekly offerings of limited-time ALDI Finds like candles, delicious seasonal food, home goods and more.

Gary Aldi store meat and seafood aisle

o Shoppers participate in the savings: The savings start before customers enter the store. Depositing a quarter to unlock a shopping cart is one way ALDI saves shoppers money. ALDI doesn’t need to hire employees to corral loose carts, and customers get their quarter back when they return the cart. ALDI also asks shoppers to bring reusable bags and has never offered single-use plastic bags — a sustainable policy that leads to savings passed on to customers.

o Online shopping and curbside pickup: Customers want convenient shopping options, which is why nearly all ALDI locations offer grocery delivery, and Curbside Grocery Pickup is expanding rapidly nationwide. Visit shop.aldi.us to place an order.

o Store size: ALDI stores are designed for simplicity and efficiency, packed with the products shoppers love. A typical ALDI store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making it easier to shop than oversized grocery stores.

o Work with ALDI: ALDI is an award-winning employer that is nationally acclaimed for prioritizing its employees and their well-being. Known for offering highly competitive wages and industry-leading benefits, ALDI has been recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes six times in the past seven years. As one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., ALDI is constantly creating new jobs in local communities, coast to coast. To learn more about working at ALDI and search job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.