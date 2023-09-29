Alderman William Hall Ward office opening

Photo caption: Alderman Rev. William Hall

WHEN: Saturday, September 30, 2023, beginning at 10:00 am CDT



WHERE: 6th Ward District Office of Alderman Rev. William Hall

8050 S. Martin Luther King Drive Unit #2 Chicago



WHO: Alderman Rev. William Hall will be joined by Dion Dawson of Dion’s Chicago Dream. Boxes of produce will be given away by Dion’s Chicago Dream (while supplies last.)

WHAT: The new office will provide a place for residents to learn about and access city and community services. Neighbors are welcome to visit the new District Service office and meet with Alderman Rev. Hall and his dedicated staff.