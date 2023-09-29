Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Subscribe
The Crusader Newspaper Group

Alderman William Hall Ward office opening

Photo caption: Alderman Rev. William Hall

WHEN:     Saturday, September 30, 2023, beginning at 10:00 am CDT

WHERE: 6th Ward District Office of Alderman Rev. William Hall
8050 S. Martin Luther King Drive Unit #2 Chicago  

WHO: Alderman Rev. William Hall will be joined by Dion Dawson of Dion’s Chicago Dream. Boxes of produce will be given away by Dion’s Chicago Dream (while supplies last.)

WHAT: The new office will provide a place for residents to learn about and access city and community services. Neighbors are welcome to visit the new District Service office and meet with Alderman Rev. Hall and his dedicated staff.

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top