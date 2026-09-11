Alderman Stephanie Coleman set to host Sixth Annual “Englewood Music Festival”

Stephanie Coleman, Alderman of the 16th Ward, will be joined by local members of Congress, State Senators, State Representatives, Chicago Aldermen and Cook County Commissioners to kick off the much-anticipated Sixth Annual Englewood Music Fest (EMF).

More than 5,000 people are expected once again to take part in an evening filled with love, stellar music performances, great food and positive community vibes. The event will feature live music, local vendors, back-to-school programming, prizes and more.

“I’m grateful to have such dynamic star entertainers such as Syleena Johnson, King George, Kenyotta Kenchris, Kemistry, Pastor Derail Smith, and The Cosmopolitan Warriors, as well as other performers coming to Chicago to bring joy, laughter, and peace to the thousands expected in attendance,” said Alderwoman Stephanie Coleman of the 16th Ward.

“Englewood is the very fiber of Chicago that produces talent, wonderful musicians, and products that can be viewed and heard nationwide. We are truly ENGLEWOOD PROUD.”

Coleman continued:

“This festival is our annual free gathering that strengthens our community, celebrates the talent of Englewood, and provides opportunities for families to come together in a safe, vibrant setting. I am proud to lead this 6th anniversary celebration and invite everyone to register on the Englewood Music Fest website to attend at no cost, with optional upgrades for an elevated lounge experience and opportunities to support the festival through donations.”

General admission is free with registration through the Englewood Music Fest website.

The day-long event will begin at noon on Halsted Street at 64th Street. It will feature local and nationally renowned musical artists, along with food and retail vendors, health awareness services and screenings, school supplies, youth activities and a senior pavilion.

Organizers expect more than 5,000 people to attend in person.

Alderman Coleman also expressed gratitude for this year’s sponsors, including Airbnb, Wintrust, Google, Amazon, HMS Host, Teamwork Englewood, Englewood Arts Collective, Grow Greater Englewood, Illinois Lottery, Hennessy, White Castle, Kennedy-King College, Peoples Gas, Comcast, Buddy Bear Car Wash, Howard Brown Health and others.