Alderman Mitts to lead West Side voter rally

With the November 3 general election approaching, Ald. Emma Mitts (37th), chairperson of Westside Black Elected Officials, will lead a get-out-the-vote rally at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 31, at historic Stone Temple Baptist Church, 3622 W. Douglas Blvd.

The gathering will bring elected officials, clergy and community members together to encourage voter participation in an election that Mitts says could affect federal support for health care, food assistance and other services important to low-income families.

U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis (D-7th), the coalition’s secretary, and Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), its treasurer, are confirmed speakers along with Mitts, according to the event’s media advisory. The Rev. Dr. Paul Jakes Jr., who is coordinating media inquiries, said 25 faith leaders featured on the event flyer have confirmed their attendance. Bishop Derrick Fitzpatrick is pastor of the host church.

Gov. JB Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton have been invited, but their attendance has not been confirmed.

“This election is important for us to keep food on the table, keep Medicare, funding for hospitals…,” Mitts told this reporter, pointing to concerns about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other federal resources.

“It’s a chance to regain that which we have lost,” she said.

Mitts said the coalition wants residents to understand the influence their ballots can have on government priorities, particularly in neighborhoods seeking a fair share of public investment.

“We hope to teach people the importance of and the reason for voting. Some people think their votes don’t count, but their votes count,” Mitts said.

“They need to know why their votes count like increasing federal dollars for our cities and getting our fair share of federal dollars. They need to know about those who fought and died for our right to vote today,” she stated. “We’re fighting for a change of power and fairness.”

State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford (D-8th) also urged residents to participate, arguing that congressional decisions will shape the future of federal safety-net programs.

“Everything is on the line. Families are counting on the government to fight to protect health care, keep groceries on the table through SNAP, build affordable housing, and keep our seniors and children safe.”

Ford said the “balance of power in congress will decide whether those protections survive or get cut. That is why Saturday’s GOTV rally matters.”

“We are not just rallying; we’re mobilizing. Every neighbor we bring to the polls is a vote for our values, our communities and our future Don’t wait for election day, vote early and bring five people with you,” Ford urged. “Let’s finish strong together.”

Organizers are also emphasizing younger voters. The Rev. Cameron Barnes, national youth director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, has been traveling with attorney Barbara Arnwine, founder and president of the Transformative Justice Coalition, to promote voter participation, including outreach on college campuses.

Barnes wants younger Americans to recognize that their participation can influence decisions on economic opportunity and public policy. “When they vote, they can change policy,” he said.

The rally takes place at a church associated with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s work in Chicago. Organizers are drawing a connection between that history and the continuing struggle to protect voting rights, 61 years after the Voting Rights Act of 1965 became law.

Davis, who recently campaigned in Milwaukee alongside U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, called for unity and strong turnout in Chicago and beyond.

“You can never change what the history has been, but you can determine what the future will be,” Davis said.

Ald. Emma Mitts

For Mitts, the immediate goal is to persuade residents who doubt the power of their votes to participate in the November 3 election. The rally begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 31, at Stone Temple Baptist Church, 3622 W. Douglas Blvd.