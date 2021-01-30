Alderman Beale Urges all to “Take Your Shot”

Vaccinations Now Available in Pullman/Roseland

Wishing to ensure that all who are eligible to receive vaccinations know where and how to get them, 9th Ward Alderman Anthony M. Beale this weekend is alerting Pullman/Roseland residents of the new availability of vaccines at three sites accessible to south side residents. In robocalls this weekend and through the 9th ward office’s newsletter, Alderman Beale will spread the word that in Pullman/Roseland those eligible (those who are 65 and older or are essential workers) can register and receive vaccinations at Roseland Hospital or at the Walmart located at 10900 South Doty Avenue.

Also, Alderman Beale wanted to make certain that people know that in addition to the new Pullman/Roseland sites, eligible Chicagoans can go to register for vaccinations at Walmart stores in Austin and Chatham and that Cook County is accepting appointments from anyone living or working in the county, whether or not they are clients of the hospital.

“While the pandemic has altered virtually every part of our lives and caused unprecedented suffering and hardship, we can begin to hope for better days,” says Alderman Beale. “We know that all sites anticipate an ample supply of vaccine for the next nine days, so we are trying to spread the word as broadly as possible. Starting with our seniors and essential workers, and eventually to us all, we want to say to everyone: ‘Take Your Shot’ – our futures depend on it,” adds Alderman Beale.

• To get vaccinated at Roseland Hospital, individuals are required to register in advance at vax@roselandhospital.org. Once individuals are registered at the Roseland Hospital, they will then receive an email with the appointment time.

• To make an appointment to receive the vaccination at the Walmart location in Pullman, call 708.846-1137.

• To obtain an appointment to receive the vaccination at a Cook County Department of Public Health facility, go to https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call the Sign-Up Hotline at 833-308-1988 (Mon-Fri. 7am-7pm).

All individuals scheduled to receive a vaccination at any location are being advised to arrive 10 minutes before the appointment time to complete paperwork. Each person needs to bring with them proof of Eligibility of Phase 1A or 1B. Eligible front-line essential workers need to bring a healthcare badge and photo identification.

Anyone interested in receiving updates and additional information about the vaccination distribution progress from the City of Chicago can sign up at www.covidcoach.chicago.gov.

For additional information about the vaccinations, a complete list of the City and County COVID testing sites and available resources to help weather the pandemic, contact the 9th Ward office at 773.785.1100 or visit www.ward09.com.