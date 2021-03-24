Alderman Beale Introducing New Speed Camera Ordinance Reversing Fines

Citing unemployment, health challenges and empty store fronts in Chicago’s neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic, 9th Ward Alderman Anthony A. Beale today introduced an ordinance calling for the City to end its ticketing of drivers going 6 miles over the speed limit in neighborhoods and revert to only fining drivers exceeding the speed limit by 10 miles per hour (mph) or more – but raising the fine to $100 for the offence.

“Frankly, we don’t even know for certain whether the cameras reduce crashes and fatalities. But what we do know is that the City’s speed cameras function as a cash cow,” said Alderman Anthony A. Beale. “Operating only in neighborhoods, the system is generating one ticket every 12 seconds and hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenues, extracting the most dollars from those who can least afford it.”

Alderman Beale added: “To complete the assurance of a fairer system, next month I will introduce acompanion ordinance that places speed cameras on Lake Shore Drive where the real speeding, realdanger, and a more equitable distribution of fines is possible and likely.

Today’s ordinance represents a powerful incentive to obey our traffic laws which will help keep our streets safer, and with next month’s proposed capture of Lake Shore drive speeders, it will still raise much-needed funds for the city. I call on my colleagues to join me in supporting this commonsense compromise.”

To ensure a more equitable solution while still ensuring public safety, I am sending the City Council an ordinance today that rolls back the threshold for issuing a ticket to drivers going 10 or more mph over thespeed limit, as it was before Covid. But instead of $35, my ordinance raises the fine to $100.”