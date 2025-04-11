Ald. Moore grateful to Mayor for $47M affordable complex on 79th St.

Rendering of Auburn Gresham Apartments

What was once a vacant lot and a reminder of disinvestment in the Auburn Gresham community will soon be a beacon of pride for Alderman David Moore (17th) and community residents, who have waged a long fight for construction of the two building, five-story complex at 757 W. 79th St.

“The investments we are seeing today on the South Side will ensure that Chicago continues to grow and thrive, not just today, but for generations to come,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

“We want to continue to attract people, businesses and jobs to Chicago, particularly to our South and West Sides, and these projects in Auburn Gresham are an important step forward for our city.”

Moore was especially pleased, telling the Chicago Crusader, “I am grateful to the constituents in the 17th Ward who participated in our roundtable meetings to help us get to this ribbon cutting ceremony.

The alderman thanked both Mayor Johnson, and former Mayor Lightfoot, whose administration began the joint minority-owned developer venture between the Imagine Group and the Evergreen Real Estate Group.

“I’m equally grateful to former Mayor Lori Lightfoot for having the vision to invest on the South and West Sides of Chicago, and to Mayor Johnson, as he is forging ahead to help us Build Better Together to complete the commercial spaces,” Moore stated.

Mayor Johnson’s “Build Better Together” comprehensive economic development strategy he says, will drive “inclusive economic growth in each of Chicago’s 77 diverse communities.”

It is Mayor Johnson’s goal to develop city-owned vacant lots into affordable housing throughout the city’s South and West Sides.

The 79th Street five-story building has 30 one-to-three- bedroom apartments, 14 parking spaces and 3,300 square feet of commercial space to be occupied by Reverend Keisha Barrett, who heads the Keep Loving Each Other (KLEO) Community Center.

The Center was named after Barrett’s sister, late former Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy Kleo Barrett, murdered by a man she once dated.

Reverend Keisha Barrett is the daughter of retired Pastor T.L. Barrett, who for 56 years headed The Life Center C.O.G.I.C. Church, at 5500 So. Indiana Avenue.

In August 2024 Pastor Barrett retired, passing the torch to his son, Torrey Barrett and daughter Keisha Barrett, who founded the KLEO organization and is executive director.

Also occupying commercial space will be “The Park Supper Club,” restaurant, owned by acclaimed chefs MaryAnn and Reginal Marsh from M Lounge.

The other three-story building, located at 838 W. 79th St., has 28 one- to three-bedroom apartments, 28 parking spots and 5,200 square feet of commercial space which will be occupied by West African food purveyor AYO Foods.

AYO Foods is an American food company that specializes in foods from West African cuisine. Founded in Chicago in 2020, by Fred and Perteet Spencer, it produces frozen and boxed foods along with hot sauces. AYO is Yoruba for ‘joy.”

According to the Mayor’s Office, all the apartments in both buildings are priced at affordable levels for households earning 60 percent of Area Median Income, with monthly rental rates ranging from $995 to $1,600 per month.

Moore told the Crusader that the 79th and Peoria building is already filled and that the 79th and Halsted building has 15 units still unoccupied; they are being processed for potential renters.

“With 2,000 people on the waiting list, it is very clear that the need for affordable housing for working families and our seniors is great. As we work to build a clean, safe and working community, this development by the Imagine Evergreen team takes us a step further,” said Moore.

Mayoral aides say the project is the result of a 2020 Department of Planning and Development (DPD) Request for Proposals (RFP) aimed at revitalizing city land along the 79th Street commercial corridor.

Project designers include Ross Barney Architects and Nia Architects. The general contractor was GMA Construction Group.

“This is tremendous reactivation of vacant land that’s going to revitalize the 79th Street corridor and support other neighborhood investments that are essential to area needs,” said Commissioner Ciere Boatright.

Also part of the housing development team were the Chicago Department of Planning and Development (DPD) and the Department of Housing (DOH) which supported the project with $18 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF), $21 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity, $7.3 million in Chicago Recovery Plan funding, and a land write-down of approximately $180,000.