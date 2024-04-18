Ald. Lamont Robinson among top candidates for Cook County Clerk 

Crusader Staff Report

Alderman Lamont Robinson, who was elected last year in the 4th Ward, reportedly is among several top candidates to replace the late Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough, who died April 7 at age 73.

An ABC7 Chicago report said former Cook County State’s Attorney candidate Clayton Harris III is another top candidate, as is Kari Steele, president of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.

Harris did not respond to a text from the Crusader asking about his interest in the position. The Crusader was unable to reach Steele, who was reportedly Yarbrough’s mentee, as well as Robinson.

The report also said Cook County Commissioners Donna Miller and Stanley Moore are also being considered. State Senator Napoleon Harris reportedly is also interested.

Robinson is reportedly considered the front runner for the position as the Cook County Democratic Party prepares to select an interim Cook County Clerk before a special election is held to fill the seat in November. Robinson’s ties and close connections to Cook County Board President and Democratic Party Chair Toni Preckwinkle reportedly make him the front runner for the position.

The report cited multiple sources, which say Robinson was Yarbrough’s choice to be her successor.

“Yes, Karen and I had extensive conversations about that,” Alderman Robinson told ABC7 Chicago. “When you have somebody that is a mentor, that really looks to you as a replacement, it really is a great honor.”

Retired Cook County Clerk David Orr, in the report, said picking Robinson would help Preckwinkle engineer a candidate for the 4th Ward through her mentee, Mayor Brandon Johnson. The mayor must appoint a replacement for the 4th Ward, should Robinson be chosen to fill Yarbrough’s role.

Robinson attended Yarbrough’s public memorial service on Sunday, April 14, at Rockefeller Chapel at the University of Chicago. He joined dozens of politicians in celebrating Yarbrough’s life as the first Black Cook County Clerk.

In addition to Preckwinkle, Governor JB Pritzker, U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, Congressman Danny K. Davis, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and Cook County Commissioner Larry Rogers all briefly spoke at her service. Former U.S. Senator Carol Moseley Braun gave the eulogy.

Braun said she was in North Africa when she got the news that Yarbrough had died of an undisclosed illness. Braun said a friend and journalist in North Africa had just died and was just 47 years old. She told the crowd she was determined to get back to Chicago for Yarbrough’s services.

“I first met Karen when she was coming into the [Illinois] legislature,” Braun said. “You have to be blind not to recognize the transcendent intelligence and curiosity about life she had.”

Pritzker said, “Karen Yarbrough was a woman who exemplified the call to service, who led a life dedicated to improving the lives of the people of the State of Illinois.”

Born in Washington, D.C., Yarbrough served as state representative in the Illinois House from 2001 to 2012. She was elected as Cook County Recorder of Deeds from 2012 to 2018, before the office was merged with the Cook County Clerk’s office—where she was elected in 2018, becoming the first woman and first Black woman to serve in the position. She died while serving her second term as Cook County Clerk.

Her public memorial on Sunday capped three days of mourning in Chicago. Purple and black bunting was placed over the Cook County government building in the Loop. On Friday, April 12, a visitation was held at Grace Central Church in Westchester. A private family funeral was held on Saturday, April 13.

At Yarbrough’s memorial service at Rockefeller Chapel, huge floral arrangements flanked the church’s sanctuary and vestibule. The program of the service included colorful photos of Yarbrough with political officials and individuals.

Pastor Darius Brooks, of Grace Central Church, sang and closed the service with a prayer.

Vice President Kamala Harris sent a letter that was read at the service.

“As the first Black woman to serve as Cook County Clerk, she broke many barriers, and fully embodied the words that my mother often told me: ‘you must be the first to do many things, but make sure you’re not the last,’” the letter said.

“I am grateful for the profound contributions she made to the health, safety and well-being of her community and our country.”