Police Shooting, Alongside Killing of George Floyd, Sparked Global Protests

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton is condemning the U.S. Department of Justice for recommending a one-day prison sentence for a former Louisville police officer convicted in connection with the 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor, calling the request a “disgrace” and an insult to justice.

Sharpton, the founder and president of the National Action Network (NAN), issued a blistering statement on Wednesday, July 17, after federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence Brett Hankison to just one day behind bars—despite a jury finding him guilty of violating Taylor’s civil rights.

“This is an outrage that spits in the face of Lady Justice,” Sharpton said. “To ask for a single day in prison for this officer, who took away the thousands of days Breonna will now never have, flies in the face of justice, civil rights, and humanity.”

Sharpton’s statement echoes the frustration of many activists and civil rights advocates who have fought for accountability in Taylor’s death, one of the most high-profile police killings in recent memory. Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was killed on March 13, 2020, when Louisville Metro Police officers executed a no-knock warrant at her apartment during a botched drug investigation. Though the warrant targeted Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, she was not a suspect. Officers fired 32 shots during the raid, hitting Taylor six times as she stood in her hallway.

The raid and her death became a flashpoint in the nationwide protests that erupted in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Demonstrators across the country chanted Taylor’s name alongside Floyd’s, demanding justice and sweeping police reforms.

Former Detective Brett Hankison was one of several officers who fired their weapons during the raid, but he was the only one federally charged for his conduct. Hankison fired 10 bullets blindly through a covered window and sliding glass door from outside Taylor’s apartment. While none of his bullets struck Taylor, they entered the apartment and endangered the lives of her neighbors.

In 2022, Hankison was charged by the Department of Justice with federal civil rights violations—specifically for “deprivation of rights under color of law”—for using excessive and unconstitutional force. A jury convicted him in November 2023. He had previously been acquitted in a state trial on wanton endangerment charges related to firing into a neighboring apartment.

Although his conduct did not directly result in Taylor’s death, the federal jury concluded that he had acted with deliberate indifference to human life, violating the rights of both Taylor and her neighbors. Despite this, the DOJ has now asked the court to impose only a one-day prison sentence—a recommendation that has sparked renewed anger and disbelief.

Was Hankison in charge of the raid? No. Brett Hankison was not in command of the raid on Taylor’s apartment. He was one of seven officers assigned to execute a warrant as part of a narcotics investigation involving Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover. Taylor was not a suspect, and no drugs were found in her home.

The warrant was initially approved as a “no-knock” entry but was reportedly changed to a “knock-and-announce” before execution. Officers claimed they knocked and announced themselves, but neighbors and Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, disputed that account. Believing intruders were breaking in, Walker fired one shot, striking an officer in the leg. Police then returned fire with more than 30 rounds.

The investigation later revealed that the warrant was obtained using false information.

Several officers connected to the raid faced administrative and criminal consequences, but only Hankison has been convicted thus far.

Myles Cosgrove , who fired the fatal shot that killed Breonna Taylor, was fired from the department in 2021 for violating use-of-force policy. He was not criminally charged at either the state or federal level, though the DOJ concluded his use of deadly force violated Taylor’s constitutional rights.

, who fired the fatal shot that killed Breonna Taylor, was fired from the department in 2021 for violating use-of-force policy. He was not criminally charged at either the state or federal level, though the DOJ concluded his use of deadly force violated Taylor’s constitutional rights. Jonathan Mattingly , who was shot in the leg during the raid, fired his weapon in response. He was not charged and later retired from LMPD in 2021.

, who was shot in the leg during the raid, fired his weapon in response. He was not charged and later retired from LMPD in 2021. Joshua Jaynes , a detective who helped secure the warrant, was fired in 2021 for providing false information in the affidavit. In 2022, he was federally charged with civil rights violations and obstruction. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

, a detective who helped secure the warrant, was fired in 2021 for providing false information in the affidavit. In 2022, he was federally charged with civil rights violations and obstruction. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. Kelly Goodlett , another former officer, admitted to conspiring with Jaynes to falsify the warrant and cover up the false statements. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy in federal court and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

, another former officer, admitted to conspiring with Jaynes to falsify the warrant and cover up the false statements. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy in federal court and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. Kyle Meany, a former LMPD sergeant, was also federally charged in 2022 for civil rights violations related to the warrant’s preparation. He has pleaded not guilty.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division launched a sweeping investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department following Taylor’s death. In March 2023, the DOJ released a report detailing a pattern of unconstitutional conduct, excessive force, and unlawful searches within the department.

Sharpton vows continued advocacy

With a sentencing hearing for Hankison expected later this summer, Sharpton affirmed that NAN will continue pushing for accountability in cases of police violence.

“Police entered Breonna’s home without warning, fired several shots through a window, and killed an innocent public servant,” Sharpton said. “The violation of this officer’s oath, the trust the public put in him, and Breonna’s civil rights demands an actual sentence.”

“National Action Network continues to fight for Breonna’s legacy and all those unjustly killed by law enforcement,” he added.

For more information about the National Action Network, visit www.nationalactionnetwork.net.