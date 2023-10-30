Akram Khan’s dance company brings Jungle Book reimagined to the Harris Theater

Photo courtesy of The Harris Theater.

Don’t miss the Chicago premiere of the reinterpretation of the classic tale – Jungle Book reimaged, on November 9 – 11, 2023.

Choreographer and director Akram Khan’s eponymous dance company makes its long-awaited Harris Theater debut with the Chicago premiere of Jungle Book reimagined, a deeply personal interpretation based on the original story of Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale. Khan, whose background is rooted in classical Kathak training and along with contemporary dance, reinvents the journey of young Mowgli and her animal friends.

Featuring an original new score and state-of-the-art animation and visuals, Jungle Book reimagined is a compelling and vital piece of storytelling about our intrinsic need to belong and bond with others while connecting with and respecting the natural world around us.

