Akilia McCain named to board of state library federation

At its Annual Meeting this month, Akilia McCain was elected as Director At-Large of the Indiana Library Federation. In June, McCain was elected President of the Gary Public Library Board of Trustees. She was appointed to the library board by Mayor Jerome A. Prince last January.

“I am ready to roll up my sleeves with my library colleagues from all over the state,” McCain said. “The Library Federation is an incredible resource and I intend to bring what I learn back to Gary and to help improve the services in our libraries for our entire community,” added McCain.

About ILF

The Indiana Library Federation leads, educates and advocates to advance library services for the benefit of Indiana residents. Visit http://www.ilfonline.org/.

About GPL

The seven-member Gary Public Library Board of Trustees oversees the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center and the Kennedy and Woodson branches. The library is a Federal Depository Library and the Indiana Room, which houses Northwest Indiana’s oldest collection of local and Gary history.