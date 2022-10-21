AKArama ‘Pearls with Purpose’ gala hosted at Museum of Science and Industry

By Robin Collymore-Henry

Over 700 patrons of AKArama Foundation, Inc. were treated to an evening of dinner and dancing in support of the 41-year-old Foundation’s annual service activities on October 15.

The evening included the awarding of almost $50,000 in scholarships for college, health fairs, voter registration events, career fairs, legal help, distribution of school supplies, and numerous other activities.

Co-chaired by Denise Gresham-Knox, and Ebony Lucas, the gala began the celebration of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated-Theta Omega Chapter reaching its 100-year anniversary, providing “Service to Mankind” in the Chicagoland area, specifically in the Woodlawn community.

Chartered 100 years ago on November 5, 1922, as the first graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in Illinois, Theta Omega Chapter continues to set the standard for outstanding service, scholarship, and sisterhood in Chicago.

One of the accomplishments celebrated during the centennial is the early payoff of the mortgage for the AKARAMA Foundation, Inc. Theta Omega Chapter Community Service Center at 6220 S. Ingleside, which opened in 2007.

Theta Omega Chapter/AKARAMA Foundation, Inc. President Kimberley Egonmwan, Esq. remarked, “On the cusp of this century, our organizations are looking to the future with a focus on service. We will continue to provide outstanding community service in Chicagoland.