AKA Sorority, Inc. International President Is Co-2020 Katie Hall Public Service Award Recipient

Dr. Glenda Glover, Ph.D., J.D., C.P.A., International President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will receive the Co-2020 Katie Hall Public Service Award, along with the Honorable Eric J. Holcomb, 51st Governor, State of Indiana on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Eight Annual Katie Hall Public Service Awards Luncheon in Gary.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA), is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American college women, having being founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. Today, the 110-year-old organization has nearly 300,000 members and over 1,000 chapters located all over the world.

Dr. Glover is a native of Memphis, Tennessee. As the daughter of a civil rights activist and from a family immersed in the Movement, she determined early that education and equal justice were important for all people of color. Her educational development began as a student at Tennessee State University where she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics with honors. She earned her Master of Business Administration Degree in Accounting at Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia and her Doctor of Philosophy in Economics and Business Degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Dr. Glover earned her Juris Doctor Degree from Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C. She is a certified public accountant, a licensed attorney, and one of a handful of African-American women to hold the Ph.D.-CPA-J.D. combination in the United States.

Professionally, Dr. Glover serves as President of Tennessee State University, her beloved alma mater, and is the institution’s eighth and first woman president. She has amassed over 25 years of success in the academic and business arenas. Since assuming the leadership helm at TSU in 2013, the University has attained increases in academic program offerings, corporate and community partnerships, as well as alumni giving. While Dean of the College of Business at Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi from 1994 to 2012, Dr. Glover led the College of Business through the accreditation process and spearheaded the implementation of the nation’s first Ph.D. program in Business at a HBCU. From 1990 to 1994, Dr. Glover served as the Chairperson of the Department of Accounting and as an Assistant Professor at the Howard University School of Business. She has also served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of an engineering firm, a tax manager at a major public utility company, and an accountant with a Big-Four CPA firm.

Dr. Glover was initiated into the Alpha Psi Chapter at Tennessee State University in November 1971. A committed Life Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha with over four decades of leadership and service, Dr. Glover has served in several capacities, including International Vice-President, International Treasurer, and Treasurer to the Educational Advancement Foundation (EAF). She also has served as President, Vice-President, and Treasurer of Beta Delta Omega Chapter in Jackson, Mississippi, and as President and Vice-President of Alpha Psi Chapter as an undergraduate student.

Dr. Glover’s extensive experience in Executive Management and Finance has led to her success as a member of several professional, civic, and non-profit organizations. She also is the recipient of numerous awards and honors, and she is among that elite cadre of women to serve on corporate boards of publicly-traded companies. Among the boards on which Dr. Glover has served are Pinnacle Financial Partners, First Guaranty Bancshares, The Lenox Group, and Citigroup-Student Loan Corporation. She regularly served as Chair of the Audit Committee or Financial Expert to the Board. Dr. Glover also served as Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Jackson (Mississippi) Airport Authority.

Dr. Glover possess a vast amount of experience as a fundraiser, leading numerous successful multi-million-dollar efforts at Tennessee State University, Jackson State University, Howard University, as well as local and national political campaigns. She has several decades of active membership and involvement in many civic and community organizations. Dr. Glover also has authored more than 100 articles and papers, and she is regarded as one of the nation’s foremost experts on corporate governance.

She is married to Charles Glover, and they have two adult children, Attorney Candace Glover and Dr. Charles Glover II.

The Honorable Eric J. Holcomb, 51st Governor, State of Indiana will share the Co-2020 Katie Hall Public Service Award with Dr. Glover. Mr. Mark Spencer, Director, West Side Theater Guild (Gary, Indiana) will receive the Foundation’s Merit of Distinction Award.

The Chairman’s VIP Reception will begin at 11 a.m. and the Luncheon will begin at 12 p.m. in the afternoon. For more information about the 8th Annual Katie Hall Public Service Awards Luncheon contact: katiehallfoundation@aol.com or The Law Office of Attorney John Henry Hall, Ed.D, LL.M., Tel: (219) 883-7711 or Junifer Hall, JD, MPA, MBA at (312) 953-5697.