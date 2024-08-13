Airbnb Sees 30% Spike in Chicago Listings Ahead of DNC Week

As the Democratic National Convention (DNC) approaches, Airbnb has reported a significant uptick in bookings for Chicago and its surrounding areas. The latest data reveals that searches for Airbnb listings in the first half of this year for the week of the DNC have surged by over 30% compared to the same period last year.

The heightened interest in Chicago as a destination during the DNC week is driven by travelers from various major cities. The top origin cities for guests traveling to Chicago include Oklahoma City, Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Tampa, Seattle, South Bend, Standish, ME, Minneapolis, and San Francisco.

Despite the rush, it’s not too late for travelers to secure accommodations for the DNC. There are still numerous listings available for booking over the big conference next week. To assist last-minute planners, here are some high-value, affordable listings available for under $400 a night.

Guest Favorite Listings Available to Book

Travelers looking to make the most of their DNC experience can find several highly-rated and budget-friendly Airbnb options. These listings not only offer convenience but also ensure a comfortable stay during the event.

Top Safety Tips for Guests

To ensure a smooth and secure booking experience, Airbnb advises guests to follow these key safety tips:

Use Airbnb’s Secure Platform: Guests should conduct all communications, bookings, and payments through Airbnb’s secure platform. This helps protect personal information and payments. Airbnb will never request payments outside of their website, via email, or through third-party bookers. Always visit Airbnb.com or use the Airbnb app for any transactions. Read Ratings and Reviews: Checking feedback from past guests can help travelers find the right fit. Airbnb listings include ratings on several quality dimensions such as cleanliness and accuracy, along with detailed reviews from guests who have stayed with the specific host. This ensures that the feedback is based on actual experiences. Get Questions Answered: Airbnb’s secure messaging tool is an effective way to ask potential hosts questions about their home or experience before booking. After booking, guests can use this tool to coordinate check-in and stay in touch with their hosts throughout their trip, which is especially important during the busy DNC week.

With Chicago set to host a large number of travelers for the DNC, it’s crucial for guests to secure their accommodations soon. The increase in Airbnb searches indicates a strong demand, but there are still plenty of opportunities to find a suitable place to stay. By following Airbnb’s safety tips, guests can ensure a hassle-free and enjoyable stay during one of the most significant political events of the year.

For those still seeking accommodations, there are numerous options under $400 a night that promise comfort, convenience, and a safe booking experience. Whether you’re coming from New York City, Los Angeles, or any of the other top origin cities, Chicago is ready to welcome you for the DNC. Don’t miss out on being part of the action—book your stay now and enjoy a memorable experience in the Windy City.