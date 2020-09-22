After School Matters to Host Virtual Celebrating #ASMTogether Event to Support Chicago Teens

Free virtual event to showcase teen performances, highlight teen accomplishments from remote summer programs

On Tuesday, September 22 at 6 p.m. CST After School Matters® will host Celebrating #ASMTogether, a free virtual event for friends, family and supporters to experience and applaud the accomplishments of Chicago teens this summer during their remote summer programs.

Celebrating #ASMTogether will showcase performances from various teen programs, feature messages from Governor JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and First Lady Amy Eshleman, Board Chair Mellody Hobson and CEO Mary Ellen Caron, and highlight the work After School Matters teens accomplished remotely this summer. Two After School Matters teens will join iconic television journalist and producer Bill Kurtis to serve as co-hosts of the event.

To access the live-streamed event and learn more, visit afterschoolmatters.org.

“After School Matters is on the frontlines of supporting Chicago teens and their communities, and now more than ever, we must celebrate and be champions for local youth. We hope Celebrating #ASMTogether illustrates to Chicago teens that they—and their futures—matter,” said After School Matters Board Chair Mellody Hobson.

In order to keep teens, instructors and staff safe during the pandemic, After School Matters re-envisioned its 30-year old program model of providing in-person after school and summer activities for high school teens at sites citywide, to instead serve teens fully remotely. This summer, After School Matters successfully served 10,000 teens in more than 500 programs in the arts, communications and leadership, sports and STEM, and saw a 90 percent teen attendance rate.

“While we weren’t able to be together in person this summer, the 10,000 teens from all across Chicago who participated in programs accomplished amazing things—developed new skillsets, explored their talents, and established new relationships,” said After School Matters CEO Mary Ellen Caron. “We are coming together virtually on September 22 to showcase our teens, and the work they put into this extraordinary summer.”

After School Matters programs are continuing to be fully remote for the fall session, which begins the week of October 6. Chicago high school students can search and apply for fall programs at afterschoolmatters.org.

All After School Matters programs are paid apprenticeships and internships, with teens earning a stipend between $275 and $750 depending on the length and level of expertise required for the program. Teens who need access to technology are acquiring devices through After School Matters, and to ensure teens have the other materials needed for their projects, instructors and staff are delivering supply packets directly to teen homes.

Celebrating #ASMTogether will also serve as the organization’s main fundraising event for the year, as its traditional Gala is cancelled due to the pandemic. Those interested in supporting the organization can do so by visiting asmtogether.org.

For more information or to sponsor the event, please contact Stacey Hall, Senior Manager of Events & Donor Relations, at stacey.hall@afterschoolmatters.org or (312) 768-5190.