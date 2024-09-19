After schmooze cruise for lawmakers by the White Sox, Pritzker says no changes

ov. J.B. Pritzker is doubtful Illinois lawmakers will even discuss providing taxpayer funding for a new stadium for the Bears, White Sox or Red Stars.

Chicago sports teams are pulling out the stops in an effort to get public money for a new stadium. The White Sox invited legislators and business leaders on a downtown boat tour this week and docked at the site the team has proposed for a new ballpark.

The team built a pop-up baseball field at the proposed site for their new stadium. Lawmakers, including House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, toured the site as discussions about public funding continue.

“They come at us in a serial fashion, one after another after another, makes it a little bit hard,” said Pritzker. “If they at least have figured out amongst themselves what they are going to ask for that is within the capabilities of the city and the state that’s helpful, but I want to say there is not any movement on this.”

The Bears have met with Pritzker about a new stadium complex, possibly sharing a facility with the White Sox, and the Chicago Red Stars women’s soccer team wants a new stadium as well.

The Bears unveiled plans for a new stadium project on the lakefront in April 2024. Team officials said the entire project could cost $4.7 billion with over $1 billion coming from taxpayers.

Representatives from several groups gathered Wednesday, September 18, to voice opposition to the Bears’ proposed stadium project. The groups, led by Friends of the Parks, have been critical of a number of aspects of the project, including its lakefront location and financing.

“While we would love the Chicago Bears to stay in the city, we object to the fight they have selected and the ultimate cost to our city and residents,” said Gin Kilgore, interim executive director of Friends of the Park. “Ensuring Chicago’s lakefront remains forever open, clear and free is not the responsibility of one group, but the work of many.”

Kilgore called expectations of massive economic growth from a stadium “a leap of faith.”