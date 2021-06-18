After beating prostate cancer, Representative La Shawn Ford urges Black men to get tested

By Erick Johnson

Last October, State Representative La Shawn Ford was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. He would have never known his diagnosis if he had not requested a screening, because the test was not recommended yet because of his age.

Today, Ford is cancer free after surgery this past January at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. One month later, Ford ran a 5K marathon. But the fight for his life remains a powerful experience that Ford will never forget.

He spoke about his experience during a press conference Thursday morning, June 17, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, along with Governor JB Pritzker and several doctors who performed the successful surgery. A man attending the press conference thanked Ford after sharing that his father had died of prostate cancer.

Ford’s voice cracked at times as he recalled his experience with the deadly disease. He said that last October he went in for a colonoscopy after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. Ford said during the visit, he also requested a PSA exam for prostate cancer, but his primary doctor said he didn’t need one because he was young at 48.

Despite showing no signs of any problems or pain, Ford took a PSA test anyway. The test results were very high. He took a second test, and the results were even higher. Ford made an appointment at Northwestern, where a team of doctors conducted more tests that confirmed that Ford had prostate cancer. To make matters worse, Ford had just recovered from COVID-19. He was eager to have the surgery to rid his body of the cancer but was concerned because most hospitals postponed surgeries during the pandemic.

Ford said he wants his story to raise awareness among Black men to advocate for their health and get tested for prostate cancer to prevent it from spreading. “I encourage all men, especially Black men, to make sure you have conversations with your doctor about prostate health,” he said.

“It’s very, very personal to share a story about prostate [cancer] because you know what that means. But I’m happy to do it, because I do know that what I went through could have been very different if I didn’t advocate for myself to make sure that I could live.”

Ford said after his story made headlines, he received calls from men who said they will get tested after learning about his health scare.

“Cancer in the prostate doesn’t have to be a death sentence. It’s something that you can beat, and I think people should make sure that they have a relationship with their doctor.”

According to doctors, Black men are 50 percent more likely to get prostate cancer, and twice as likely to die from it. Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1993 and beat the disease. ABC7’s Hosea Sanders shared his battle with prostate cancer in 2017. Ford said businessman and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson told him that he had prostate cancer during a recent phone call.

“I did that to encourage him,” Wilson said during a brief interview with the Crusader.

Current guidelines indicate that Black men, or those with family histories, should get screened beginning at age 40. It is a test that is entirely free for those covered under Medicaid in Illinois.

Governor Pritzker said legislation is now in place that allows PSA tests to be covered under health insurance.