After all this time, America still has a crippling problem with women

America has a schizophrenic relationship with women. In an effort to be politically correct, you can always be assured of the right things being said in terms of commitment to eliminate gender bias, and view every citizen for their individual worth with a sense of fairness and equity. It always sounds good. It just doesn’t jibe with reality.

The first evidence of disrespect for women in the United States surfaced on the issue of voting rights. As despised as enslaved people were in the eyes of those in charge of running this nation, men of the Africana Diaspora were given the right to vote a half century sooner than women of any race. What does that tell you?

The jaded view of leadership in this country is conspicuous in the fact that 46 times the nation has opted to choose male presidents, even though women are heads of states in hundreds of countries around the globe. The insecurity of men, particularly domineering white males, holds at arm’s length prospects for female progress in the most critical areas of government.

It does not matter if there have been breakthroughs here or there. That is minimalist thinking that suggests the goal is to give women crumbs from the table, let alone their slice of the American pie. The objective is instead to obliterate progressive mentality and acknowledgement of systemic sexism; which justifies the marginalization of female participation at every level of local, state and federal government.

In 2016, American voters had a choice between arguably the most qualified female to ever seek the presidency. Her political savvy, experience, intellect and capacity were well beyond reproach. Her competition was a white male who had never served in public office, either elected or appointed. Her opponent was an individual accused of being a racist, misogynist, sexual assaulter, disreputable businessman and pathological liar.

With those factors being preeminent, many thought, if there was ever a time for the nation to elevate a viable female candidate to the position of being leader of the free world, that the time had arrived.

Not even unspeakable blunders by her male opponent at every step of the campaign path could deter the inevitable. The most qualified woman to ever run was thrashed at the polls by the most unqualified male seeking the office. It was a clear statement of where this country stood, and continues to stand, regarding women.

Despite this intolerable state of female suppression and oppression, women continue not merely to survive, but to thrive in an unfriendly, inequitable, condescending environment.

The amazing accomplishments of women are celebrated during the month of March. It is a worthy tribute to the fact that despite the odds, women rise and achieve the unachievable, attain the unattainable, and demonstrate a level of excellence irrefutable by any objective assessment.

It’s mind-boggling to ponder how much more efficiently we might function as a society if the magnificent contributions of women were invited, encouraged and accepted uninhibited and unencumbered.

How much good do we forfeit with our myopic perspective. How much evil, stress, confrontation and animus could we avoid in terms of the worst experiences of our society if there was more female influence on the quality of life?

Whenever something stupid happens in the news, invariably we discover, on closer examination, the perpetrator is male.

Even for the most heinous acts of aggression, the media struggles to attach excuses and explanations for hideous behavior on the part of boys and men. The latest trend is to rationalize that the most hideous male offenders are somehow suffering mental disorders. And yet strangely, women confronting solidarity challenges don’t act out the same harmful and destructive aggressions.

It just gets old. Men, and mostly white men, dictate what women can do with their own bodies. They restrict their upward mobility despite experience, qualification or education.

They have no compunction about women of equal standing earning cents less on the dollar to their male counterparts. And when adjustments are suggested to recognize the unique role women play as both parents and professionals, insensitive decision makers scoff at the prospect of any gender accommodations.

So there will be countless programs, celebrations, recognition, and salutes to the marvelous levels to which American women have ascended, historically, and are continuing to ascend in our current national and international environment. These accolades are well earned and long overdue.

At some point America must consider the greatest tribute it could ever pay to women would be to start treating them as equals – in every imaginable way.

CIRCLE CITY CONNECTION by Vernon A. Williams is a series of essays on myriad topics that include social issues, human interest, entertainment and profiles of difference-makers who are forging change in a constantly evolving society. Williams is a 40-year veteran journalist based in Indianapolis, IN – commonly referred to as The Circle City. Send comments or questions to: [email protected]