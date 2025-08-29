African Festival of the Arts Returns Labor Day

After a one-year hiatus, the African Festival of the Arts will return to Chicago’s Washington Park during Labor Day Weekend, bringing with it three days of music, art, culture, and cuisine from across the African Diaspora. Organized by Africa International House USA, Inc., the 35th Annual African Festival of the Arts will take place August 30 through September 1, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at the Sunken Gardens.

This year’s theme, “Wèrèwèrèya: The Return,” a Bambara word meaning “transformation,” underscores the festival’s renewed vision to reconnect communities through cultural celebration and ancestral pride. The event has grown to become one of the country’s largest and longest-running African-themed festivals, drawing visitors from across the U.S. and abroad.

The 2025 festival will conclude with a headline performance by the S.O.S. Band, the Grammy-nominated R&B and electro-funk group best known for hits such as “Take Your Time,” “Just Be Good to Me,” and “The Finest.” The Atlanta-based group rose to fame in the 1980s and continues to perform internationally, bringing decades of music history to the stage.

Throughout the weekend, the festival will feature a wide range of cultural programming. The Drum Village will offer communal drumming and dance, while the Fine Arts and Quilt Pavilions will highlight paintings, wearable art, wood carvings, and sculptures from master artists. The Ancestral Grove will present yoga, meditation, and traditional healing practices from across the Diaspora. Visitors can also participate in discussions and digital panels at the Heritage Pavilion, and families will enjoy interactive activities and performances at the Children and Family Village.

Food vendors will serve dishes from across Africa and the Caribbean at the Bank of the Nile Food Court, and the African Marketplace will feature handmade goods, jewelry, collectibles, and clothing from local and international artisans. Over the years, the festival has hosted legendary performers such as James Brown, Chaka Khan, and Hugh Masekela, and organizers say the 2025 lineup will continue that tradition.

“Our return is about more than reopening the gates—it’s about cultural renewal,” said Patrick Woodtor, founder of Africa International House. “We invite all generations to come together and reconnect with the music, stories, and traditions that have shaped our identity.”

General admission tickets begin at $25, with discounts available for seniors and children. Children under age five may attend for free. Family passes are also available. For tickets and additional information, visit aihusa.org or follow #AFAChi35 and #AFAChi on social media.

Founded in Chicago, Africa International House USA, Inc. works year-round to educate the public about the contributions and traditions of African cultures. Through its flagship festival and community-based programs, the organization serves as a bridge between African Americans and the global African community.