African American leaders to gather and celebrate West Englewood’s first Starbucks coffee shop

Stephanie Coleman-Alderman of the 16th Ward- will be joined by local and state elected officials as well as West Englewood community leaders in cutting the ribbon to the long-awaited all new Starbucks to the West Englewood community. This exciting addition marks a significant milestone for the neighborhood, catering to the increasing demand for shopping centers and retailers. The press conference to commemorate this event will take place on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 12:30 PM at the All New Starbucks located at 5807 South Western.

The Englewood community has been eagerly anticipating this moment, recognizing the immense benefits it will bring to residents, students, and professionals. This centrally located Starbucks, near area schools like Gage Park High School and neighboring industrial areas, is poised to become a hub for both students seeking an evening caffeine fix and nurses from neighboring hospitals. The convenience it offers to vital community members underscores its role as a cornerstone of accessibility and support. With a $3.1 million investment, this new Starbucks serves as a testament to the growing interest and investment in Englewood. Alderwoman Stephanie Coleman expresses her heartfelt thankfulness as she looks forward to the continuous growth in her community.

“Welcoming Starbucks to our community is a momentous occasion. It signifies not only economic growth but also a reaffirmation of our neighborhood’s potential and appeal. I’m thrilled to see new businesses recognizing the value that Englewood holds,” says Coleman.

Alderwoman Coleman extends a warm invitation to prospective businesses, encouraging them to consider Englewood as an ideal location for their ventures. Her vision for the community encompasses a thriving and diverse array of establishments that contribute to the area’s vibrancy and prosperity.

“The African American community has proven through its travels to other communities that Starbucks can be very successful within the very core of our neighborhoods. Unfortunately, there are only a few examples. We are hopeful that this all-new West Englewood location will serve as a paradigm shift in welcoming more Starbuck developments in the black community.” says Pastor Leslie Sanders of the Hope Presbyterian Church.

The press conference will be an opportunity to celebrate this remarkable addition to the West Englewood community. Members of the press, residents, and stakeholders are invited to join Alderwoman Stephanie Coleman and Starbucks representatives as they inaugurate this new chapter for Englewood.