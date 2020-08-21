African American Film Critics Association TV Honors presents virtual screening event August 22

Comedian/actress Aida Rodriguez serves as host.

Local Fire Lieutenant, Quentin Curtis is going to be virtually presenting awards at the TV Honors virtual ceremony on August 22nd, alongside honorees Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown, and presenter Octavia Spencer.

AAFCA TV Honors is an annual event recognizing outstanding work in the television industry. Honorees are selected by a special committee within the association charged with identifying exceptional content and authentic performances that offer profound and refreshing representations of the world in which we live.

Winners, honorees and presenters include John Legend (Best Documentary winner for “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children”), Viola Davis (Best Actress winner for “How To Get Away With Murder”), Sterling K. Brown (Best Actor winner for “This is Us”), Jeremy Pope and Laura Harrier (Breakout Performer winners for Netflix’ “Hollywood”), Josh Gad and Leslie Odom, Jr. (Best Animated winner for “Central Park” on Apple TV+), Mindy Kaling (Best YA winner for “Never Have I Ever”), along with presenters including Rashida Jones, Octavia Spencer, William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”), MJ Rodriguez and Angelica Ross (“Pose”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Ray Donovan”), Derek Luke, Tichina Arnold (CBS’ “The Neighborhood”), “Entertainment Tonight” host Kevin Frazier and many others. The event will feature a special performance by Abby Dobson of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

In recognition of the devastating impact of COVID-19, the AAFCA TV Honors will also feature as presenters some of the first responders, government leaders, firefighters and others from around the country who are leading the fight against the Coronavirus including: The Honorable Hank Johnson (Atlanta, GA Congressman), the Honorable Steven Reed (Mayor of Montgomery, AL), KNBC Journalist Beverly White, Reverend Jamal Bryant (New Birth Church, Altanta), Cherelle Barsdale (Nurse, University of Michigan Medical Center), Dr. Ala Stanford (Physician at Stanford Pediactric Surgery in Philadelphia), Tanya Rivers (EMT in New York City), Quentin Curtis (Fire Lieutenant from Chicago), NPR Journalist / Host Rose Scott and Dr. Christopher Emdin (Associate Professor of Science Education at the Teachers.

A full list of winners and honorees is available at AAFCATVHONORS.COM.

Program agenda:

Saturday, August 22, 2020

11:30am PT – 1:00pm PT *Private virtual awards ceremony for invited guests including food / beverages for invited guests delivered to their home the morning of the show.

1:30pm PT – 3:00pm PT *Ceremony will be made public on the AAFCA YouTube Channel to watch in its entirety.

@TheAAFCA #AAFCATVHonors