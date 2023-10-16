African American Achievers receive a grant

Photo caption: Rep. Vernon G. Smith

Rep. Vernon G. Smith, Board Chairman of the African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc., announced that the organization received a $20,000 grant from the City of Gary and the Legacy Foundation via their ARPA Grants Program. Smith said the organization is overjoyed that the organization was found worthy of assistance and is quite grateful.

Smith said the Glen Theater, 20 West Ridge Rd in Gary, was negatively impacted by the Pandemic. The theater was closed for 19 months with little revenue coming in, but the monthly bills for utilities, insurance, other expenses continued, he said. The loss of revenue was a criterion for qualifying for the grant.

According to Smith, the grant will be used primarily to fix the east wall of the Glen which is leaking and to repair or replace the roofing which is also leaking.