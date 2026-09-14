AFRICA WAS NEVER SMALL

My pastor, William H. Lamar IV of Metropolitan AME Church in Washington, D.C., introduced two compelling phrases Sunday morning: “visual ideologies” and “the politics of diminishment.” He was talking about the familiar Mercator projection, which enlarges Europe, North America and Greenland while shrinking Africa and much of the Global South.
A map appears to be neutral. It is not. Every map embodies choices: what is centered, elevated, enlarged or diminished. Those choices become a visual ideology, silently teaching us who is powerful, who is peripheral and who matters.
On September 4, the United Nations General Assembly voted to encourage the use of equal-area maps, including the Equal Earth projection, which presents the relative size of continents more accurately. The African-led resolution passed 164 to one, with six abstentions. The United States cast the sole opposing vote; Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia and Ukraine abstained.
U.S. diplomat Yaryna Ferencevych dismissed the resolution as part of a “radical ideological project.” She said the United Nations should address genuine problems of peace and prosperity and called resolutions like this “barnacles” diminishing the institution’s credibility.
Barnacles?
A barnacle is a crustacean that fastens itself to rocks, whales and ship hulls. On ships, barnacles create drag. In that metaphor, Africa’s demand for truthful representation becomes an encrustation, a nuisance clinging to the vessel of world affairs and holding it back. What is radical about truth? What is burdensome about accuracy?
The United States suggests that correcting a centuries-old distortion is ideological, while leaving it in place is neutral. Accuracy is ideology; inherited falsehood is tradition. A nation that lectures the world about truth stood alone against a more truthful map. That is the politics of diminishment.
The Mercator projection was created in 1569 for navigation, not to represent land masses equitably. Its distortion increases farther from the equator. Greenland consequently appears about the same size as Africa, although Africa is roughly 14 times larger. Africa covers more than 30 million square kilometers. It is about three times the size of the United States, three times the size of Europe and more than one-third larger than the former Soviet Union. Yet generations were trained to see Africa as smaller and Europe as larger. Mercator may not have intended to demean Africa. But the map’s continued use, long after better alternatives became available, reinforced a colonial worldview. Europe was enlarged. Africa was reduced. The colonizer occupied more visual space than the colonized.
Maps are instruments of education, commerce, conquest and control. They tell us who matters and who can be overlooked.
Visual diminishment echoes through economics. Africa has been the world’s unwilling philanthropist. For centuries, its people, labor, land, minerals, agricultural wealth, cultural knowledge and intellectual capital have enriched nations beyond its shores, usually without consent, adequate compensation or acknowledgment. Today, Africa’s cobalt, copper, oil, gold and other resources remain indispensable to electronics, batteries and the celebrated “green transition.” Yet African workers and communities receive only a fraction of the wealth their resources generate.
Philanthropists are usually thanked. Africa has instead been robbed, diminished and recast as a charity case, a recipient of Western generosity rather than a benefactor of the global economy. We count aid flowing in while minimizing the resources, profits, debt payments and illicit financial flows moving out. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development estimates that nearly $89 billion leaves Africa annually through illicit financial flows.
The giver is depicted as the beggar. That, too, is the politics of diminishment.
Visual ideologies migrate from walls into markets, foreign policy and international institutions. The continent made small on the map is also denied permanent power at the United Nations. Africa has 54 U.N. member states and more than 1.4 billion people, yet no permanent Security Council seat. Britain and France have permanent seats. Africa does not.
The African Union has demanded at least two permanent seats with full powers and five nonpermanent seats. That demand has not been formally rejected. It has endured a more sophisticated form of diminishment: it has been acknowledged, praised, discussed, and left unfulfilled. The United Nations’ 2024 Pact for the Future declared redressing the “historical injustice against Africa” a priority. Still, Africa waits outside the permanent chamber.
Correcting the map without correcting that imbalance would be cartographic symbolism without political substance. Africa must not merely look larger on the wall. It must exercise greater power in the room.
Rejecting diminishment means teaching children with maps that show the world as it is. It means fairer trade, less extractive finance, African control of African resources and meaningful representation in international institutions.
Rejecting diminishment also means reparations. Reparations involve money, let us not get it twisted, but they also involve restoring stolen wealth, suppressed history, political agency, human dignity and proper scale. People of African descent have been diminished in maps, textbooks, markets and public policy. Our labor has been undervalued, our wealth extracted and our history distorted.
Correct the classroom map. Then correct the Security Council, the global financial system and the economic relationships that take more from Africa than they return. Africa did not suddenly become larger on September 4. The world was simply asked, at last, to stop making it small.
Dr. Julianne Malveaux is an economist and author. www. juliannemalveaux.com; [email protected]
AFRICA WAS NEVER SMALL
My pastor, William H. Lamar IV of Metropolitan AME Church in Washington, D.C., introduced two compelling phrases Sunday morning: “visual ideologies” and “the politics of diminishment.” He was talking about the familiar Mercator projection, which enlarges Europe, North America and Greenland while shrinking Africa and much of the Global South.
A map appears to be neutral. It is not. Every map embodies choices: what is centered, elevated, enlarged or diminished. Those choices become a visual ideology, silently teaching us who is powerful, who is peripheral and who matters.
On September 4, the United Nations General Assembly voted to encourage the use of equal-area maps, including the Equal Earth projection, which presents the relative size of continents more accurately. The African-led resolution passed 164 to one, with six abstentions. The United States cast the sole opposing vote; Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia and Ukraine abstained.
U.S. diplomat Yaryna Ferencevych dismissed the resolution as part of a “radical ideological project.” She said the United Nations should address genuine problems of peace and prosperity and called resolutions like this “barnacles” diminishing the institution’s credibility.
Barnacles?
A barnacle is a crustacean that fastens itself to rocks, whales and ship hulls. On ships, barnacles create drag. In that metaphor, Africa’s demand for truthful representation becomes an encrustation, a nuisance clinging to the vessel of world affairs and holding it back. What is radical about truth? What is burdensome about accuracy?
The United States suggests that correcting a centuries-old distortion is ideological, while leaving it in place is neutral. Accuracy is ideology; inherited falsehood is tradition. A nation that lectures the world about truth stood alone against a more truthful map. That is the politics of diminishment.
The Mercator projection was created in 1569 for navigation, not to represent land masses equitably. Its distortion increases farther from the equator. Greenland consequently appears about the same size as Africa, although Africa is roughly 14 times larger. Africa covers more than 30 million square kilometers. It is about three times the size of the United States, three times the size of Europe and more than one-third larger than the former Soviet Union. Yet generations were trained to see Africa as smaller and Europe as larger. Mercator may not have intended to demean Africa. But the map’s continued use, long after better alternatives became available, reinforced a colonial worldview. Europe was enlarged. Africa was reduced. The colonizer occupied more visual space than the colonized.
Maps are instruments of education, commerce, conquest and control. They tell us who matters and who can be overlooked.
Visual diminishment echoes through economics. Africa has been the world’s unwilling philanthropist. For centuries, its people, labor, land, minerals, agricultural wealth, cultural knowledge and intellectual capital have enriched nations beyond its shores, usually without consent, adequate compensation or acknowledgment. Today, Africa’s cobalt, copper, oil, gold and other resources remain indispensable to electronics, batteries and the celebrated “green transition.” Yet African workers and communities receive only a fraction of the wealth their resources generate.
Philanthropists are usually thanked. Africa has instead been robbed, diminished and recast as a charity case, a recipient of Western generosity rather than a benefactor of the global economy. We count aid flowing in while minimizing the resources, profits, debt payments and illicit financial flows moving out. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development estimates that nearly $89 billion leaves Africa annually through illicit financial flows.
The giver is depicted as the beggar. That, too, is the politics of diminishment.
Visual ideologies migrate from walls into markets, foreign policy and international institutions. The continent made small on the map is also denied permanent power at the United Nations. Africa has 54 U.N. member states and more than 1.4 billion people, yet no permanent Security Council seat. Britain and France have permanent seats. Africa does not.
The African Union has demanded at least two permanent seats with full powers and five nonpermanent seats. That demand has not been formally rejected. It has endured a more sophisticated form of diminishment: it has been acknowledged, praised, discussed, and left unfulfilled. The United Nations’ 2024 Pact for the Future declared redressing the “historical injustice against Africa” a priority. Still, Africa waits outside the permanent chamber.
Correcting the map without correcting that imbalance would be cartographic symbolism without political substance. Africa must not merely look larger on the wall. It must exercise greater power in the room.
Rejecting diminishment means teaching children with maps that show the world as it is. It means fairer trade, less extractive finance, African control of African resources and meaningful representation in international institutions.
Rejecting diminishment also means reparations. Reparations involve money, let us not get it twisted, but they also involve restoring stolen wealth, suppressed history, political agency, human dignity and proper scale. People of African descent have been diminished in maps, textbooks, markets and public policy. Our labor has been undervalued, our wealth extracted and our history distorted.
Correct the classroom map. Then correct the Security Council, the global financial system and the economic relationships that take more from Africa than they return. Africa did not suddenly become larger on September 4. The world was simply asked, at last, to stop making it small.
Dr. Julianne Malveaux is an economist and author. www. juliannemalveaux.com; [email protected]